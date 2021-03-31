Wipro Appoints Former PayPal Exceutive Subha Tatavarti as CTO

Wipro has appointed former PayPal executive Subha Tatavarti as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Previously Tatavarti worked over a decade in PayPal between 2010 and 2020 in various technology roles including heading product, cloud and platforms, and data and analytics. She was the senior director of technology commercialisation at the retail major Walmart.

Tatavarti’s appointment is part of a long line of appointments that Wipro has made after the structural overhaul announced in November 2020 as part of Delaporte’s vision to accelerate growth for the company.

“Subha joins us from Walmart, where she led product, technology development and commercialization of Enterprise Infrastructure along with Security, Data Science and Edge platforms,” Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte said in an email to employees.

Delaporte said the current CTO teams including Service Transformation, Topcoder, Robotics, SVIC, Technovation Centre, Open Innovation and Applied Research will report to Tatavarti.

Apart from PayPal and Walmart, Tatavarti has also worked at CliMetrics, Inc. (as Co-founder and Director), Abbott Laboratories, Fannie Mae, and BearingPoint.