We Were Prepared for a Contingency like Covid 19: Say India’s Top Tech Leaders

We were prepared for a contingency like Covid 19, although we did have to come up with some quick fixes to get around the situation, particularly in terms of IT infrastructure. This was the overwhelming refrain from some of the leading CIOs of India at a virtual roundtable organized to discuss the challenges that CIOs and CISOs are faced with today due to the one-of-its-kind situation. They pointed out that the digitization that has happened over the past several years has helped technology emerge as a key enabler.

Speaking on the topic “Navigating Through A Pandemic,” Sunil Sirohi, CIO, NIIT Limited said: “We were ready in advance.”

One of the biggest challenges for IT leaders is to keep aligning themselves in the evolving scenario. It is super critical to ensure seamless connectivity with employees, partners (dealers, distributors, retailers) and customers, added Jitendra Singh, CIO, JK Cement. J P Dwivedi, CIO, Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Hospital, added that the fact that they moved to laptops from desktops was a boon in disguise. According to Dwivedi, the key lies in being proactive and communicating with all the functions frequently. Puneet Kaur Kohli, CTO & CIO, Mannapuram Finance Limited also spoke about how technology is emerging as a key enabler and has helped them soften the blow.

Sirohi was also supported by Chaitanya Wagh, Group CTO, JM Financial, according to whom there has not been much impact of the lockdown on the functioning of the senior management. They were always enabled to work remotely. He however noted that the scale has increased with work from home becoming close to 100%.

Ashish Bajaj, CTO, DSP Mutual Fund said that despite being a very heavily regulated industry, they were prepared for a business continuity plan (BCP) but that they certainly could not imagine anything happening at this scale.

“In view of such eventualities, I think regulatory changes will have to be made to face such challenges in the future,” opined Ashish Bajaj, CTO, DSP Mutual Fund.

However, it also cannot be denied that the situation is threatening to disrupt operations and business continuity, modes of working and growth patterns in industries which are labor intensive or rely on manufacturing. While the sentiment may be true of technology driven verticals like BFSI, some disruption is only natural in manpower heavy industries such as shipping and ports and they are witnessing difficulties in driving operations. Keyur Desai, CIO, Essar Shipping & Ports accepted that disruptions have been there due to the lockdown but that they are taking all possible steps to ameliorate the situation.

Talking about the crisis facing the industry, Sunil Gupta, CEO, Yotta said that going forward organizations need to formulate a strategy that can take care of redundancies.

“For example, in our case, we always plan for redundancies, so a situation like this doesn’t impact us much. So, enterprises can forget about the IT infra part and we will ensure continuity. Enterprises can leave data center operations, cloud management, etc. to us. If they don’t allow disruptions in their main business activities, we have the capability to keep them running, come what may. Our future ready IT infra can handle any eventuality. Moreover, our OPEX model allows for a pay-as-you-go mode due to which the pressure on CAPEX eases a lot,” he claimed.

