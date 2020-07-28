We Are Working on 100 Plus Joint Opportunities With AWS in India: Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Cloud4C

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t1zvVzuDMWI

As Amazon Web Services (AWS) recently launched AWS Outposts in India, dynamicCIO caught up with its launch partner, Cloud4C to better understand the value proposition that the latest offering brings for organizations in India.

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and CEO, Cloud4C in conversation with Shipra Malhotra, Executive Editor, dynamicCIO talks about the company’s long term strategic partnership for solutions on AWS platforms, including AWS Outposts. He highlights how Cloud4C is building bundled solutions on top of AWS Outposts and how combined together it brings a very rich offering addressing some of the unique customer needs.

Pinnapureddy also delves into addressing the next set of challenges as CIO focus shifts to recovery. While talking about the pressure on IT departments to recalibrate and accelerate digital journeys, he maintains that going forward, progressive CIOs will be looking at their cloud journey to also modernize legacy applications, bring new type of security and change their business continuity strategy. He insists on CIOs having the fundamental blocks of modernizing the legacy applications in place to enable use of all the available automation systems to the full extent.