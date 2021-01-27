VMware Appoints Guru Venkatachalam as CTO, Asia Pacific & Japan

VMware on Wednesday appointed Guru Venkatachalam as VP and Chief Technology Officer for Asia Pacific (APAC) and Japan.

Speaking on his appointment, Greg Lavender, CTO, VMware noted Venkatachalam’s industry experience. He stated that Guru has driven large scale innovation and expanded VMware’s CXO engagement in the Asia Pacific and Japan. “I am delighted to have him in the role of CTO for APJ as we drive customer and partner engagement in the region. He will help enterprises transform with modern applications, cloud, digital workspace and security,” Greg further added.

Venkatachalam is a seasoned professional with over 28 years of experience in IT and a deep expertise in the financial services sector. He has led several large enterprise transformations, as well as global engineering teams supporting the transformation of end-user computing.

Further, talking about his appointment, Venkatachalam stated, “Companies have quickly adapted to new ways of working, innovating, and delivering digital transformation. Now, they are increasingly expected to do these things at speed and scale, while still managing investment risk. I’m looking forward to collaborating with our customers and partners in this new role; to help them fully execute their technology road maps.”

Guru’s appointment follows the retirement of Bruce Davie. Bruce was the former Vice President and Chief Technology Officer for the Asia Pacific and Japan from VMware.