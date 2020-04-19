VMware Announces Availability of vRealize Operations Cloud, The Self-Driving Operations Solution for Customers

VMware, has recently announced the availability of VMware vRealize Operations Cloud, the self-driving operations solution now delivered as software as a service (SaaS).

The new service enables consistent operations for the VMware hybrid cloud helping customers improve operational agility, scale rapidly, speed innovation and increase flexibility. In conjunction with VMware vRealize Log Insight Cloud and VMware vRealize Network Insight Cloud, VMware now offers an industry-leading operations solution for at-scale private, hybrid and multi cloud implementations across both structured and unstructured data sources.

VMware customers Börse Stuttgart, Tabcorp and Trilogy beta tested vRealize Operations Cloud along with dozens others beginning in February 2020. Beta customers thoroughly tested the service—aggregating more than 130,000 virtual machines (VMs) under management across 120-plus vCenters and more than 10 VMware Cloud on AWS deployments.

“Enterprises in every stage of their cloud journey are looking for operations solutions that are purpose-built for cloud and support applications running in their existing virtualized data center and cloud environments in an intelligent, self-driving way,” said Ajay Singh, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud Management Business Unit, VMware.

“VMware vRealize Operations Cloud helps empower customers to simplify their journey from private cloud to hybrid cloud to multiple clouds. All with the goal of achieving greater IT and business agility for faster achievement of business outcomes.”

Self-Driving Cloud Operations for High-Priority Business Initiatives

Powered by artificial intelligence (AI), VMware vRealize Operations Cloud delivers self-driving operations across VMware hybrid cloud while unifying monitoring across multiple public clouds.

The service enables enterprises to modernize their IT and align business and operational goals by delivering consistent operations across on-premises software-defined data center (SDDC) environments, VMware Cloud on AWS, VMware Cloud providers and leading public clouds including AWS, Azure and Google Cloud Platform.

The service supports the latest VMware innovations including VMware vSphere 7 with Kubernetes available with VMware Cloud Foundation 4, which helps customers manage both virtual machine and container-based applications through a single software stack.

vRealize Operations Cloud offers feature parity equivalent to the on-premises version of vRealize Operations 8.1 but with the added benefit of integrations with other VMware Cloud services including VMware Cloud on AWS.

Those integrations enable customers to implement operations management with a hands-off and hassle-free approach. vRealize Operations Cloud capabilities include:

Continuous Performance Optimization: Continuously optimizes performance with automated workload placement and balancing based on business and operational intent

Efficient Capacity & Cost Management: Delivers optimal consolidation, proactive planning, and cost management for VMware Cloud Foundation and VMware Cloud on AWS

Intelligent Remediation: Predicts, prevents and troubleshoots issues across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, from apps to infrastructure

Integrated Configuration and Compliance: Reduces risk and enforces IT and regulatory standards for workloads running on-premises and VMware Cloud on AWS, with integrated compliance and automated remediation

VMware Cloud on AWS Integration: Delivers consistent operations across on-premises SDDC and VMware Cloud on AWS environments. It auto-discovers new SDDCs and immediately monitors and optimizes their performance, capacity, costs and compliance

Integration with VMware vRealize Log Insight Cloud: Automatically configures both services when present, view logs in context and launches into full vRealize Log Insight Cloud for 360-degree troubleshooting.

Integration with VMware vRealize Automation Cloud: Use common constructs across operations and automation services for initial and on-going workload placement and capacity and cost management.

The service helps support high-priority customer initiatives spanning Operational Agility, IT Modernization, Accelerating Innovation, Digital Transformation, and Mergers & Acquisitions. The initiatives or use cases help a broad range of organizations across varied industries such as financial services, healthcare, energy, and higher education, among others, investing in IT operations as a service such as VMware vRealize Operations Cloud to make sure their applications perform optimally, wherever they deploy, run, and manage them.

(Image Courtesy: www.techdonut.co.uk)