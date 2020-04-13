Varsity Develops E-Learning Tool in 4 Weeks for Business Continuity

There are trying times as Covid 19 rages across the country. Many organizations today are facing serious challenges as far as business continuity is concerned, in view of the lockdown. However, many have been able to keep the lights on through their use of technology. In the competitive educational sector, digital is now a necessary means of survival. Varsity Education Management has developed its e-learning platform “e-Praghna” in just four weeks in order to beat the lockdown circumstances. The anywhere anytime omni channel strategy of the varsity’s e-Praghna tool has been successful. The educational tool is hosted on AWS Cloud.

“I am happy to share that e-Praghna tool has been successful. I believe that this is only possible through a great teamwork with a commitment from our directors along with my research, strategy & planning teams. We have the right product at the right time,” says Venkata Ramana Ratnakaram, CIO, Varsity Education Management.

The company has followed a multichannel strategy for teaching, learning and content including printed material, animation, and videos and has been leveraging multi-media such as TV, e-Praghna and new media like YouTube and Facebook.

Ratnakaram adds that the IT team has been quick in its response, supported by the right combination of knowledge and commitment. e-Praghna is being used by more than 5,26,000 users and more users are expected to be on-boarded. The tool offers the following services to intermediate students who are preparing for IIT JEE and NEET:

Online exams Online Classes Live classes Doubt clearing sessions

According to the CIO, MS-Teams has been used for live classes, whereas Zoom Meetings has been utilized for video lessons. Vimeo live streaming has also been leveraged for live classes, catering to more than 20,000 students at a time. Wacom Tab and Digital Pens have been used in place of White Board and Markers. This has enabled teachers across locations during lockdown and they are are using multiple technologies and platforms to deliver the lectures. The organization is also offering free learning programs for external students.

Varsity Education Management is a non-government company, functioning in the field of education.