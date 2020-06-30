https://youtu.be/bKaQxL72hY8

The Unlocking India Inc. Series is a unique initiative of the Grey Head Media group. We speak with the leading technology minds and try to understand the key industry and technology trends. Under this series of conversations, I spoke with Dipu KV, President – Operations, Communities & CX, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance.

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance is one of the leading private general insurance companies in India. It has been ranked number seven globally in a survey of 100 general insurers on the digital front and figures in IDC’s top 20 insurers across Asia-Pacific for 2020. This joint venture between Bajaj Finserv and Allianz is headquartered in Pune and operates from 180 offices.

During the interview, Dipu spoke about several pertinent points keeping in mind the current circumstances including the top 3 priorities as a tech leader, key challenges in business, how IT will align with the changes, and areas of maximum traction in technology-business alignment.

During the free-wheeling discussion, Dipu spoke at length about how technology has been particularly helpful in these trying times when movement is restricted and how they have been able to seamless migrate to digital channels and ensure business continuity. Especially in the COVID-19 scenario, when most people are working from home, the company has been able to leverage several cutting-edge technologies to keep the lights on.