Uber CTO Thuan Pham Quits

Uber’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO), who joined in 2013, is leaving the company. Thuan Pham was at the helm of the organization for seven years as a top executive. Pham was hired as Uber’s CTO by former CEO Travis Kalanick and was one of his trusted aides. Pham is one of the longest-serving top executives at the ride-share giant. Kalanick resigned as CEO in 2018.

“This past week, I said goodbye to my friends and colleagues at Uber, past and present. In just seven short years of my tenure, all of us worked shoulder-to-shoulder to help what was a small startup company then grow into a significant global company that it is today. Along the way, we opened up a whole new way for people (and now things) to move around their cities, the world over. Thank you all for the memories! I will always be inspired and humbled by all your talents, hearts, and hustle!” says Pham on his LinkedIn post.

Members of Uber’s engineering team will be performing Pham’s duties until the company finds a permanent CTO. Pham is scheduled to leave the organization within a couple of weeks.

Addressing his teammates, Pham goes nostalgic and says: Everything in life has a beginning and an end, and after seven thrilling years, my Uber ride is ending. My first day on the job, we completed just 30,000 rides per day in a few dozen cities, and now we’re approaching 15B total trips and operate in hundreds of cities around the globe. From having a singular Uber Black car service back then to now having a full ride-share offering and multiple other lines of business, we have done so much together to build this company, serve our customers, and impact the world in positive ways.

Global transport has virtually come to a standstill. According to reports, the taxi-hailing App has been hit hard by the impact of Covid19 on the travel industry. Reports also suggest that the company could be mulling job cuts to the tune of as much as 20 per cent. Uber had around 27,000 employees by the end of last year. The development has been reported by a tech news site.