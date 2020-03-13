Tony Thomas to Step Down as Nissan CIO

Tony (Anthony) Thomas is stepping down as CIO of Nissan Motor Corporation, as per a news published by media group Malayala Manorama.

He was responsible for managing all information systems, IT, data & analytics and cybersecurity for all of Nissan brands of Nissan, Infiniti and Datsun across the globe. Thomas is among the very few Indian CIOs who have grown to assume global leadership and responsibilities. He was responsible for establishing Nissan’s Global Digital Hub in India.

According to the news report, Thomas will be officially leaving the company on 31st March and will be replaced by Yasunobu Matoba from Japan. The report further states that Thomas will be heading a prominent IT company soon. We are yet to receive an official confirmation from Thomas on this development.

Thomas had joined Nissan in October 2017 after quitting from GE Digital as their Group CIO. He was associated with GE for over 2 years. Thomas was also the CIO of Vodafone India and held leadership role in several leading companies.

According to Thomas’ LinkedIn profile, his responsibilities at Nissan included working with alliance partners Renault and Mitsubishi to drive synergies and efficiencies. According to his LinkedIn profile, he is responsible for driving digital transformation throughout the value chain covering design, R&D, engineering, manufacturing, total quality, supply chain, marketing, sales and auto financing among others.

The original news report can be read here.