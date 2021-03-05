To Spot Product & Process Anomalies in Manufactured Products, AWS Introduced Amazon Lookout for Vision

Amazon recently announced the general availability of Amazon Lookout for Vision, a new service that analyzes images using computer vision and sophisticated machine learning capabilities to spot product or process defects and anomalies in manufactured products.

By employing a machine learning technique called “few-shot learning,” Amazon Lookout for Vision is able to train a model for a customer using as few as 30 baseline images.

Customers can get started quickly using Amazon Lookout for Vision to detect manufacturing and production defects (e.g. cracks, dents, incorrect color, irregular shape, etc.) in their products and prevent those costly errors from progressing down the operational line and from ever reaching customers. Together with Amazon Lookout for Equipment, Amazon Monitron, and AWS Panorama, Amazon Lookout for Vision provides industrial and manufacturing customers with the most comprehensive suite of cloud-to-edge industrial machine learning services available.

Amazon Lookout for Vision offers customers with following benefits:

Quickly and easily improve processes

Amazon Lookout for Vision gives you a fast and easy way to implement computer vision-based inspection in industrial processes at scale. You can get started by providing as few as 30 images for the process you want to visually inspect. Amazon Lookout for Vision automatically creates a model and analyzes images from cameras that monitor the live process line to spot any differences compared with the baseline images.

Increase production quality, fast

With Lookout for Vision you can reduce defects in production processes, real-time. It identifies and reports visual anomalies in an easy-to-use dashboard so you can take action quickly to stop more defects from occurring – increasing production quality and reducing costs.

Reduce operational costs

Lookout for Vision reports trends in your visual inspection data, such as identifying processes with the highest defect rate or flagging recent variations in defects. This gives you the ability to determine whether to schedule maintenance on the process line or reroute production to another machine before costly, unplanned downtime occurs.

Low setup costs

Machine vision systems require purpose-built smart cameras that are expensive and slow to install. Using Lookout for Vision you can enable less costly cameras (that you might even already have installed) to become ML-enabled visual inspection cameras, no ML expertise required.

Accurate results in challenging conditions

Machine vision systems usually require highly controlled imaging conditions to deliver accurate results. With Lookout for Vision you can accurately detect defects even when natural lighting variations and other conditions found within industrial environments occur.

Continuously improve accuracy

Quality managers or process engineers can view and verify predicted defects in Lookout for Vision. Once verified, the feedback is used to update the ML model, resulting in higher accuracy and improved performance.

Swami Sivasubramanian, VP of Amazon Machine Learning for AWS. “We’re excited to deliver Amazon Lookout for Vision to customers of all sizes and across all industries to help them quickly and cost effectively detect defects at scale to save time and money while maintaining the quality their consumers rely on – with no machine learning experience required.”

Availability: Lookout for Vision is available directly via the AWS console as well through supporting partners to help customers embed computer vision into existing operating systems within their facilities. The service is also compatible with AWS CloudFormation. Lookout for Vision is available today in US East (N. Virginia), US East (Ohio), US West (Oregon), EU (Ireland), EU (Frankfort), Asia Pacific (Tokyo), and Asia Pacific (Seoul), with availability in additional regions in the coming months.

Amazon’s Print-On-Demand (POD) facilities print books on demand to fulfill customer orders. “With POD, since books are manufactured when ordered by a customer, it is imperative to ensure precision at every step of the manufacturing process to offer a fast delivery time and the highest quality books to our customers,” said David Symonds, Worldwide Director of POD for Amazon. “With Amazon Lookout for Vision, we can automate and scale visual inspection at each step of manufacturing while running at full processing speeds, helping us ensure a great customer experience.”

How it works

Step 1: Collect images that show normal and defective products from your production line and load them in to the Amazon Lookout for Vision console.

Step 2: Label images as normal or anomalous and Lookout for Vision will automatically build a model for you in minutes. Tune your model to improve defect detection by adding images to the dataset.

Step 3: Use the Amazon Lookout for Vision dashboard to monitor defects and improve processes.

Step 4: Automate visual inspection processes real-time or in-batch and receive notifications when defects are detected.

Step 5: Make continuous improvements by providing feedback on the identified product defects.

(Image Courtesy: www. ericgeiger.com)