To Remain Relevant & Connect Better with Customers, a Clear CX Strategy Gives Competitive Advantage

Only 12.1% of the organizations globally, 17% in Asia Pacific and 24% in India say customers rate brand experiences as fully satisfactory, with satisfaction around AI and robotics experiences faring even worse. This is revealed from the latest research from NTT Ltd a global technology services provider, in its annual Global Customer Experience Benchmarking Report titled “The Connected Customer: Delivering an effortless experience.”

According to the research, only 12% of Asia Pacific (10% in India) organizations are delivering a fully functioning experience, yet more than half (64% in Asia and 74.6% in India) consider customer experience (CX) to be a primary of Asia Pacific (10% in India) organizations are delivering a fully functioning experience, yet more than half (64% in Asia and 74.6% in India) consider customer experience (CX) to be a primary differentiator.

Organizations struggle to align their CX strategies to voice of customer (VoC) feedback, with 54%

having no formal process for considering this data and 19% which capture no feedback at all. Only

34% fully define and track the value contribution of CX and roughly a third (34%) are able to connect

data relationships between channels – leaving the rest operating ‘blind’ with no full view of the

customer ecosystem.

“Businesses today are recognising the competitive advantage and differentiation that superior

customer experiences can deliver for its customers,” says Lux Rao, Director – Solutions &

Consulting, NTT India Pvt. Ltd.

With 74.6% of the organisations in India recognising CX as a primary differentiator, it now becomes

imperative to overcome the poor strategic execution that is thwarting progress to deliver a hyper-

personalised and effortless experience. A thoughtful, integrated and precise strategy for bringing the

power of digital technology to complex B2B relationships, will help organisations better connect with

and remain relevant to customers, at every touchpoint of their journey.

A successful CX strategy is proven to improve customer and brand engagement and drive

commercial performance.

The challenges include:

Faltering technology systems: One in five (20%) say their technology systems are failing to

meet current needs and many teams still struggle with legacy systems (42%) and the

integration of multiple technology systems (43%). Additionally, the inability to secure budgets

(48%) remains a concern and skills shortages is seen as a growing concern (26%).

Siloed channels and internal business organizations: Half (51%) of organizations agree

there is only partial collaboration between functions when it comes to designing CX, and 13%

don’t collaborate at all. Less than two thirds (60%) still have no cross-channel contact

management strategy and 30% claim to have good or complete consistency across contact

channels.

Inconsistent priorities: Personalization capabilities have surged from 62% to 78% in one

year, but just 17% of organizations place “customer delight” as the top driving force behind

their customer journey design strategy. This may account for why over one third (44%) of

assisted services enquires fail to be resolved during first contact, while automated channels

fare worse with a 57% fail rate.

Creating a smarter CX with data analytics

While more than three quarters (77%) of organizations indicate that they are satisfied with their

customer satisfaction capability, only 17% of their customers rate customer experience at ‘advocacy’

level. Worryingly, just 11% of AI and robotics users say customers rate their experience at advocacy

level, exposing the gap between emerging technologies and satisfaction levels.

This demonstrates that businesses need to create a smart strategy which bases AI on optimum data.

Organizations must learn to fill the gap between data management and integration, and prioritize an

efficient data management platform. As it stands, only half (50%) of data capture needs are defined

and aligned to desired business outcomes, and just 20% have a dedicated team managing the

company’s entire data lake. In fact, 15% have no data management strategy at all. Because of this,

data is becoming increasingly difficult to manage. Half (50%) of all teams are evaluating and learning

how to use available data and 22% do not have the required data management skills or resources to

do so.

An increasing number of organizations are moving towards the use of smart data to inform CX

decisions. Half of businesses confirmed data analytics and data management will be one of the top three tech initiatives prioritized by the CX team. Analytics (59%) is expected to be the top factor in reshaping the CX industry within the next five

years. This is closely followed by artificial intelligence (57%), service personalization (38%) and

technology integration (37%).

Overcoming business organizational structure challenges

Many organizations believe AI and automation is the future for creating operational efficiency, hyper

personalization and providing an effortless customer experience. The majority (71%) of businesses

believe customer operations will be positively affected by AI and CX robotics. Rules-based robotic

solutions “are the preferred option both now and in the short term with AI being the top five-year

priority.” However, the implementation of AI remains difficult. Looking forward, businesses must find a

solution for the current lack of skills across the business, which is currently considered a challenge for

more than half (59%) of organizations today.

“Businesses must look at how technologies such as AI and RPA can work as part of their

organizational team structures,” said Pranay Anand, Asia Pacific Director, Intelligent Workplace

for NTT Ltd. “But to do this successfully, AI needs to work with the voice of the customer data which

is collected by advanced social listening tools. This data must also be compiled from across the

business’s value chain in order to help AI realize its potential. Therefore, design thinking and an

ecosystem focused approach is imperative.”

(Image Courtesy: www.wundertre.com)