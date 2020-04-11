To Foster Customer Loyalty, An Effective Engagment Startegy is a Precondtion

Customers are the lifeblood of any business. Whether we sell ebooks, software, consulting, coaching, or a physical product (e.g., clothing), without loyal customers, we will fail. Our customer engagement strategy provides to value to businesses and companies that priorities customer engagement increase their cross sell revenue by 22%, up-sell revenue by 13% to 51% according to Constellation research. Something which is mission critical is always given highest priority specifically in today’s time when businesses are facing strong competitions from rival business group, government regulation & implementation of digital technologies etc.

Why Is Customer Engagement Important?

Business, when they are customer centric brings value as we all know .This also bring in companies who find innovative way to meet customer engagement. According to Sales force 89% of customers want companies to understand their individual demands and necessities. Further the customer engagement plays a critical role in customer experience management by creating a consistent nurture feedback loop.

With a successful customer engagement strategy organization are able to build relationships and experience that are more human centric and authentic. Although other methods are available and for mass engagement marketing emails which upsells and is used more than frequently. Companies need to put up efforts to understand customer needs, know their pain points and what motivates them. Salesforce reports that 84% of customers believe that being treated like a human, not a metric, is key to driving repeat business.

Choosing Few Engagement Channels is Imperative

There are wide options for customers to engage in more then ever before. Companies also spread themselves across many channels to derive revenue and get more customer engagement. Few companies on other hand utilize few channels again leading to missed opportunities. The goal for customer engagement should be to only to invest in channels that drive engagements and target prospective audience. This is mainly required to make every brand presence feel as seamless and low effort as possible.

How can organizations build a win-win Customer Engagement Transformation Strategy?

Strong customer engagement is vital to creating a great customer experience that cultivates loyalty and builds long-term relationships. With an engagement strategy enterprises can be in a competitive advantage in the marketplace.

New research from Targetbase Claydon Heeley shows that 77% of consumers believe brands are not effectively engaging with them. In contrast, 78% of marketers report that their engagement strategies are working. Enterprises must take steps to more effectively engage in customer relationship management.

Building out a customer journey map is very important in understanding customer behaviour and crafting accordingly an experience for each individual. This calls for personalization where providing offers is an important step.

Nowadays with huge amount of customer data available and generated on daily basis, the level of customization is relatively simple. This also enables organizations to determine what tactics would work and be effective.

Using social media as a tool, not just a platform is important and reflects behaviour of businesses who are proactive in social media. This means that organization can use the tool to connect, share, identify questions, research influencers and other experts, and create content that audience will follow and refer to others.

The next in line is context, as a key for a successful customer engagement strategy. Using the right engagement channel, in the right way and right time is important otherwise if brand don’t use the right engagement channel their plan may fail. For example an engagement campaign that is successful on social media may not go well with email marketing.

Different strategy works for different type of campaign. If companies want to improve brand awareness then they will leverage display advertising and acquire broad reach, but this may not be same for B2B lead generation campaign. In the B2B space more emphasis will be given on LinkedIn ads and Account-Based Marketing to more effectively reach a very specific audience.

According to Salesforce, 73% of consumers will dismiss a brand based on an inconsistent experience across channels. To deliver the seamless experience that consumers are searching for, enterprises need to integrate data from each customer engagement platform into a single hub.

For instance, Petco implemented a customer relationship monitoring (CRM) tool to automatically import social media messages across platforms into a single system. This allows Petco to ensure that no comments are missed and to improve the overall customer experience.

Nowdays digital technologies are playing a greater role in enhancing revenue and probably all aspect of business. Leveraging technologies like AI, Chatbots and virtual assistants, will enable brand to drive real time customer engagement. More there is usage of new digital tools in daily lives the more brands will innovate and also use them. In fact, according to a study on AI and the workplace, 56% of customers want to purchase from innovative companies that are leveraging AI and other new technologies. Infact it is found that Chatbots are one of the more effective ways to efficiently improve the customer experience.

Lastly the KPIs or key performance indicators remains as important to determine the success rate of a campaign strategy. Real time data gives companies insight into what customer engagement tactics working and what needs to be optimized to drive more impact across the overall customer experience.

KPIs and leading indicators will differ across channels. a KPI for an email campaign might be a 5% click-through rate, while the KPI of a social media post might be 1M reach, based on previous benchmarks. KPIs and customer data can be analyzed using tools within experience management software, which provides a holistic view of engagement performance. Consistent monitoring and analysis of customer engagement KPIs are critical to make smart, data-informed decisions.

(Image Courtesy: www.startupstories.in)