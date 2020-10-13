IT Leadership Tech News Posted on

This Startup is Using IoT to Help Cos. Let their Employees Join Work Safely Amid COVID-19 Unlock

The COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing social distancing norms are changing the way organizations look at and interact with their working spaces. The challenges that this new paradigm poses around health and safety concerns are coming to the fore as the workforce starts returning to offices in limited numbers.

Rohin Parkar, CEO and Co-Founder of Spintly, an IoT based touchless solution provider, in conversation with Shipra Malhotra, Executive Editor, dynamicCIO talks about how workplaces can be optimized for safety in the post-COVID-19 world.

Watch the interview as he shares how technologies such as IoT can help and possible use cases for IoT based touchless/contactless solutions across different industries.

