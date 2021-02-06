IT Leadership Tech News Posted on

Tejas Shah, Head IT-Infra, Axis Bank, Moves On

Technology leader Tejas Shah has moved on from Axis Finance Limited, where he was leading the IT Infrastructure for the past two years. He has now joined Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal(SVKM) as Deputy Director IT.

In his new role, he will oversee company’s hardware, software, applications and networks Infrastructure. In addition, he will be managing Daily IT operations and IT Infra related activities and new initiatives. He will ensure complaince of the systems, provide assistance to senior stakeholders and business users, vendor management, process improvement and develop IT policies and new practices. His reporting team consists of Network, Application, Server, Web Content admin and End User Support.

Mumbai-based SVKM is a Public Charitable Trust with a vision to provide education in the country. Over the past 80 years, the group has developed a large educational complex in Vile Parle, in Suburban Mumbai, and has expanded to metro cities like Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, etc.

