Tech Mahindra & SAP Collaborate to Deliver ‘Intelligent Enterprise’ for Customers Globally

Tech Mahindra announced partnership with SAP SE to deliver Intelligent Enterprise for customers globally. Tech Mahindra and SAP will leverage their respective strengths to provide on-premise and cloud-based end-to-end solutions built on SAP Business Technology Platform. Through this new partnership agreement, customers will benefit from increased implementation services, enhanced solution delivery, increased global access and improved pricing options in support of SAP applications.

Jagdish Mitra, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Growth, Tech Mahindra, said “This exclusive partnership with SAP globally is in line with our TechMNxt charter and will enable our customers to accelerate their digital transformation journey towards becoming an ‘Intelligent Enterprise’. The collaboration will open doors for new and bigger opportunities to deliver market ready solutions.”

As part of the TechMNxt charter the strong partnership between Tech Mahindra and SAP is designed to enable companies to access the business benefits of Tech Mahindra’s global presence, strong domain expertise and broad IT services portfolio, combined with solutions powering SAP Business Technology Platform to help clients become an intelligent enterprise.

Marc Rolfe, SVP Global Business Development and Ecosystems, said, “Our global partners play a fundamental role in helping customers’ quick business transformation to an intelligent enterprise. SAP global strategic service partners demonstrate repeated implementation success, along with a commitment to invest in a worldwide presence while supporting SAP’s vision. Tech Mahindra exemplifies this commitment and brings expertise and differentiation across industries. We look forward to working together on future customer collaborations.”

