Tech Mahindra Partners ThoughtSpot to Offer Scalable & AI-Driven Analytics for Business Insights

Tech Mahindra and ThoughtSpot, the leader in search and AI-driven analytics, have announced partnership to offer AI (Artificial Intelligence) driven analytics for enterprises globally.

The partnership will enable enterprises to instantly analyze data through with the same ease as using a consumer app, unearth meaningful insights, and drive business actions.

As part of the partnership, Tech Mahindra will integrate ThoughtSpot’s search and AI-driven analytics platform with its Virtual Analyst platform to drive multilevel data analysis and empower users with real time insights to make informed business decisions. This collaboration will enable enterprises across verticals, including marketing, supply chain, financial among others, to identify trends in customer behavior, spot anomalies in product sales, optimize operations, manage costs, mitigate future risks while enhancing agility, growth, and productivity.

Ritesh Idnani, President, Business Process Services, Tech Mahindra, “as part of our Nxt.NOW framework, we are leveraging next-generation technologies to develop solutions aimed at helping our customers. We have already completed our first major deployment for one of the leading companies in network access solutions and are exploring many more opportunities together. “

Enterprises today have massive volumes of data that can provide tremendous value and help them manage dynamically changing marketplaces, shifting customer expectations, and increasing competition. Through this partnership, customers will also be able to leverage Tech Mahindra’s advanced analytics platform, SeeR. Customers can deploy SeeR on premise and in multi-cloud environments to create dynamic reports and dashboards on all their existing data. This platform can search 85% faster as compared to legacy Business Intelligence (BI) / Analytics technologies.

Tony Li, Global Head of Alliances, ThoughtSpot, said, “Delivering personalized, bespoke services is required for modern companies, and without the combination of analytics, search, and AI, doing so at scale remains elusive.

By partnering with Tech Mahindra, a trusted integrator and IT partner to many of the world’s largest companies, we’re able to apply search and AI-driven analytics directly on top an organizations’ data or application, and help them realize fundamentally new opportunities through data, whether that’s optimizing operations, building new business models, or providing a richer end-customer experience.”

