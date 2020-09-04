Tech Mahindra Launches Dedicated ‘Microsoft Business Unit’

Tech Mahindra has launched a dedicated ‘Microsoft business unit’ that will help accelerate digital transformation for its customers worldwide.

The new business unit will focus on developing enterprise cloud solutions leveraging Microsoft platforms and technologies to meet the dynamic needs of customers and pursue their growth agenda, the company said.

It will house a centre of excellence (CoE) to provide a comprehensive suite of solutions across Microsoft Azure, Business Applications (Dynamics 365) and Modern Work (Microsoft 365). The CoE will harness the dedicated talent pool working to build intellectual property (IP) and personalised solutions for enterprise customers.

Harshul Asnani, senior vice president and global head of technology business at Tech Mahindra said “Together with Microsoft, we are winning significant deals across enterprises, aiding their digital transformation journey. Formation of a dedicated Microsoft BU is a strategic step to further cement the strong relationship we enjoy with Microsoft and will serve as a cornerstone for the digital transformation story with Microsoft.”

The new business unit will leverage Tech Mahindra’s digital expertise across industries and will bring together a talent pool of more than 2,500 professionals to meet the needs of about 900 customers globally. This unit will provide a platform for teams across competencies, industries and go-to-market strategies to collaborate and enable digital transformation for customers.

“Tech Mahindra’s expanded relationship with Microsoft will empower organisations, and accelerate their digital transformation,” said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner at Microsoft Corporation.

(Image Courtesy: www.thedigitaltransformationpeople.com)