Tech Mahindra Launches Cloud Operations & Subscription Mgmt Platform iCOPS

Tech Mahindra has announced the launch of an intelligent cloud operations and subscription management platform, iCOPS, for global enterprises. The platform simplifies and streamlines cloud operations to improve efficiency by leveraging AIOps and analytics with data security and cost optimization.

iCOPS will deliver a unified management experience across hybrid and multi-cloud operations with a focus on enhancing compliance and security for enterprises. The platform leverages AIOps (Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations) and analytics to provide insights for cloud operations including capacity utilization and continuous cost optimization across all cloud environments. The end-to-end platform will help enterprises get the benefits of simplified cloud operations, reduced cloud spends and comprehensive visibility across operations.

“As part of our CloudNxT methodology, Tech Mahindra has invested in developing the iCOPS platform that will enable global enterprises streamline diverse cloud operations and help in cost optimisation.

By combining AIOps, Analytics and DevOps, iCOPS will help enterprises move towards a zero-touch cloud operations model while ensuring complete security and transparency in operations, making Tech Mahindra a partner of choice for streamlining multi-Cloud operations,” said Vivek Gupta, Vice President and Head, Global Cloud Services, Tech Mahindra.

The platform comprises of pre-configured core and integrated software for public cloud operations to provide a unified view across enterprise IT operations. Amalgamation of iCOPS with Tech Mahindra’s infrastructure operations platform – ‘TACTiX’, hybrid and multi-Cloud management platform – ‘mPAC 3.0’ and ‘NetOps.ai’ will help enterprises build a single view across enterprise IT operations.

