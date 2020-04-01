Tech & Logistics Solutions from E-commerce Cos Support Brands, Retailers to Reach Consumers & Swim Through Covid-19

Coronavirus or Covid-19 has hit hard on business across industries, including travel, retail, multiplex, etc to name a few. While e-commerce has shown tremendous growth amid the COVID-19 outbreak, with demand for food delivery, e-learning, driverless-delivery, entertainment skyrocketing. At the same time supply chain disruption has taken toll on production operations which remains shut and indirectly can severely cut short the e-commerce boom.

Consumers are avoiding supermarkets across the world, has given big and small ecommerce companies an opportunity to cash in from growing demand for meal delivery, and deliver fresh food to consumers at their doorsteps.

Mostly it’s the e-commerce sites related to products for daily consumption, including products related to healthcare, that are bestselling as people are not venturing out or visiting malls or shopping venues. Various research showing isolation and social distancing favor e-commerce and leading people to embrace online shopping.

The research team of GoodFirms had conducted a survey on 4 Ecommerce Marketing Strategies for small businesses with examples. The firm surveyed 100+ specialists from the top ecommerce marketing companies to determine which ecommerce marketing tactics work best for small scale eStores. The participants were asked to vote for the best strategies among the four options – PPC Ads, Content Marketing, Social Media Marketing, and Email Marketing.

Best Strategies in Practice

Around 82.08% of the experts said that Pay-Per-Click (PPC) ads is a prominent technique to be a magnet and attract consistent traffic to the eStore. About 76. 66% voted for content marketing that is to provide proper information to the prospects about the products and services.

Digital marketing has been chosen third as the most favoured strategy that helps in promoting and engaging with both prospects and customers.

And 46.62% of ecommerce marketing experts believe that email marketing is highly effective to build a strong bond with customers.

The research further went to understand how consumers buying behaviour is changing and what can be done to sustain business for the future after the hurt by COVID-19.

The survey was performed with approximately 250+ shoppers across the world, with a goal to learn about their psychographics during the purchase cycle. About 54.5% people prefer to shop online via an ecommerce app or the online shopping site. In this survey, the participated ecommerce app development companies have helped to get a detailed report of the average cost of developing an ecommerce app with basic and multifunctional features.

Offerings from Ecommerce platforms to Support Brands & Retailers to Reach Consumers

Ecommerce companies are also offering support to brand and retailers to weather the crisis by offering various marketing tools to reach consumers. They have also provided with special logistics solutions during the disease outbreak

Major e-commerce platforms have reduced service fees or provided subsidies to merchants, while others have offered interest-free or low-interest loans to merchants.

Some e-commerce platforms have offered supportive measures to encourage brands and retailers to engage with their target audience online via various digital channels. Among which, livestreaming is one of the most commonly used channels.

Example: Taobao Live, Alibaba’s livestreaming platform, has waived the entrance fees for brands and retailers joining the platform. It also provided free tools for brands and retailers to help them market and sell their products via livestreaming, and offered training sessions for using these tools.

The COVID-19 outbreak has altered the way people shop, especially for the middle-aged consumers or some older consumers. They now shop more on on-demand delivery platforms for daily necessities and fresh food, as they have to stay at home to prevent the spread of the disease.

