Sony Pictures Networks India Appoints Raj Mohan Srinivasan as CIO

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN), has appointed Raj Mohan Srinivasan as their chief information officer (CIO).

Prior to joining the network, Raj Mohan was in an entrepreneurial role. With over three decades of global experience across organizations such as IBM, Oracle and an entrepreneurial venture.

Raj Mohan’s expertise lies in business and IT strategy, leading business transformation, strategic execution with a deep market focus and financial acumen.

Raj Mohan holds a post graduate degree in Operations Research & Computer Applications from NIT Trichy and is certified as a Global Transformation consultant by Booz Allen and Boston Consulting Group. He is also a certified Corporate Director, from the Institute of Directors, India.

He has hands on experience in providing solutions on cognitive, Big Data and Analytics on Enterprise Tech platforms.

A winner of the Malcom Balridge Award in 1993, he has authored publication on Artificial Intelligence and has two patents in the Knowledge Management Domain.

