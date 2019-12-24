Software-as-a-Service will be at the Center of Experience-driven Economy: Paolo Maraziti, Oracle

Digital transformation, which goes well beyond technology, is mostly addressing the issues relating to Customer Experience, User Experience and Business Excellence. As organisations drive a massive shift in their technology usage pattern and make efforts for workforce transformation, Cloud and cloud-based technology solutions will become the most crucial aspect for a CIO to deal with.

IT Organisations are required to facilitate multiple things including new business models, transformation of workforce (and workplace), remote working, accessibility of applications, etc. Most CIOs are now found embracing these trends as they strongly believe that cloud will not only empower the business users but also give the required speed for application deployment, help in creating new customer experiences, reach the market faster, and find new opportunities for growth.

And this is a global phenomenon. Gartner says that various forms of cloud computing are among the top three areas where most global CIOs will increase their investment in 2020. The global public cloud services market is forecast to grow 17% in 2020 to total $266.4 billion. And in this, Software as a service (SaaS) will remain the largest market segment, which is forecast to grow to $116 billion next year.

As organizations increase their reliance on cloud technologies, CIOs and their teams are now quite convinced that embracing cloud-built applications and relocating their existing digital assets to cloud will make more sense from both agility and cost perspectives. Building, implementing and maturing cloud strategies seems to be a top priority for CIOs.

LogicMonitor’s survey, earlier this year, said that nearly 41% of all enterprise workloads globally will run on Public Cloud platforms (Amazon AWS, MS Azure, IBM Cloud, Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud and so on). An additional 20% are predicted to be private-cloud based followed by another 22% running on Hybrid Cloud. On the other hand, the on-premise workloads are predicted to shrink from 37% today to 27% of all workloads by 2020.

IDC says that by 2023, the top 4 clouds (“mega-platforms”) in India will be the destination of choice for 50% of workloads. IDC also says that by 2022, 40% of new enterprise applications in India will be developed cloud-native, based on a hyper-agile architecture. By 2022, organizations in India will spend more on vertical SaaS applications, excluding desktop and internal employee productivity apps, than horizontally designed applications. It establishes the dominance of cloud.

With this in the background, team DynamicCIO spoke to Paolo Maraziti, Vice President, APAC, and Japan, SaaS Business Development, Oracle about how the company is going to exploit and harness the potential of its vast SaaS-based applications and proliferate both in depth and width across segments. Also, we spoke about how the technologies like AI/ML are bringing more intuitiveness in the applications like ERP, HCM, CX etc. and making them self-managed and more secure.

(Image credit: www.hrdigitaltoday.com)