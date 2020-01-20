Smart E-Governance Strategies and Trends

🔊 Listen to the Post

Countries in all regions of the world are continuing to make strides in their efforts to improve eGovernment and to provide public services online according to a new report launched by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs today.

In a 2018 ranking of countries on e-government development, #Denmark, #Australia, and the Republic of #Korea came out on top of a group of 40 countries, scoring very high on an index, which measures countries’ use of information and communications technologies to deliver public services.

The trend of improvement in transactional online services is strong and consistent in all assessed categories with the three most commonly used services being payment for utilities (140 countries), submitting income taxes, and registration of new business.

