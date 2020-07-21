Skill-Sets Business Leaders Emphasis on Acquiring Post Covid-Era to Move Ahead

Life in post Covid era won’t be same is a known fact and there remains a huge challenge ahead to set life as the pandemic has affected nearly every sphere of our life.

One of the most profound impacts has been on work places and educational institutions which nearly closed down due to lockdown. Work from home enabled employees to work and there by business continuity remains the prime focus.

According to the UN, the pandemic and lockdown measures have led to the worldwide closure of technical and vocational education and training institutions. This in turn threatening the continuity of skill development. It is estimated that nearly 70% of the world’s learners are affected by school closures across education levels.

Now with lockdown being eased many jobs will be gone and many will be replaced with new skill set required to perform maintaining social distancing. This lockdown enhanced the usage of cloud and digital technology to keep things normal and finding increasingly creative ways to stay organized and educated online along the way.

Suresh A Shan, Head – Innovation & Future Technologies Business information Technology Solutions says if we felt our Career is on the strong firm fixed Growth track with full future proof, then getting skilled in these future digital IT infrastructure aligned business Techno-functional skills is one way to ensure to be prepared and adapt to the choice to choose within the changes in our live long love life the challenge.

The companies operate to work with new turn “Jobs for live long love life”, its then we will be able to adapt to ever-evolving new different work places suiting with the click of a button and have the ability to continuously update upgrade and refresh our skills on going.

Which business skills do employers think will be in high demand in the post-COVID world?

A recent Gartner CFO survey revealed that almost three in four CFOs plan to “shift at least 5% of previously on-site employees to permanently remote positions post-COVID-19.”

Although many employees “learned by doing” during the first phase of the crisis or received “quick and dirty” training, continued remote working will probably keep posing an upskilling challenge. For example, sales forces will have to shift from setting up video meetings to managing customer relationships effectively in remote settings.

Before the current pandemic, there was a paradigm change with the usage of digital technology driving the job market. Remote working with increasing adoption of digital technology might continue to be the modus operandi for the foreseeable future.

Mckinsey outlined six steps on which organizations can thrive after the crisis, leaders and their teams can take six steps to build workforce skills now. The first three will help define your strategy and the last three will help you execute it.

Rapidly identify the skills your recovery business model depends on

Build employee skills critical to your new business model

Launch tailored learning journeys to close critical skill gaps

Start now, test rapidly, and iterate

Act like a small company to have a big impact

Protect learning budgets (or regret it later)

Suresh goes on to identify that selecting the right relevant tech tool that will be able to work with effectively. The other side of it, we have to find visible importance of Creativity and innovation taken businesses with collaborated ways to deliver digital services virtually, this is the need of hour to empower human ingenuity to invent, dream disruptive new solutions, unique services and new products at good quality with cheaper cost.

Mckinsey in its research says that organization that had already tried reskilling felt more prepared to take on future skill gaps then those that hadn’t.

Prasad Kasbekar, Founder & MD- InfoCratus Technologies, V-CISO outlined that looking at how the dynamics of doing a business has changed in such an unprecedented manner, organizations going forward would certainly look for individuals that have a high degree of emotional intelligence as it is going to be a differentiating trait that most people would need to demonstrate in times to come.

Secondly, he says “the level of resilience shown by an individual will determine the kind of belief and knowledge investment an organization will do in him/her”.

Lastly “every business will review and strategize their short-term as well as long-term policies and goals. Keeping this in mind, organizations would love to invest in people who are adaptive to changing environments, new work methods, innovative and transformative approach to business as a whole”.

Manikant R Singh, CISO, DMI Finance points out that “new risks have emerged and will re-emerge post covid. Therefore reskilling and upskilling have to be seen from holistic dimension. The Human centric risks have to be addressed via skill development”.

Also training and learning experiential relatable to current new risks. For the nex-gen it is recommended to remain open to different hiring across verticals e.g. security hiring and take up courses relevant to industry. For organizations it is equally important to reframe policies to meet the new post covid risks, thereby making training and learning relatable to current new risks.

