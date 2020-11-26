Simplilearn Launches SkillUp Program for Tech Professionals

Simplilearn , the world’s leading online Bootcamp for digital economy skills training, has launched their SkillUp initiative, a free learning platform to help individuals get started and chart their path to success in today’s competitive work environment.

Through this, learners across the globe will have free access to over 1,000 hours of learning and tech skilling programs covering over 300 in-demand skills. This initiative aims to help working professionals and students identify their upskilling options to begin their journey in today’s leading technologies. The programs will be made available on Simplilearn’s SkillUp website and mobile app (on PlayStore and iOS).

Offerings for Self learning model:

The programs offered by Simplilearn follow a self-learning model where learners have access to on-demand video-based content.

The curriculum focuses on building strong foundational tech skills for career growth. Learners will have access to comprehensive programs created by top industry experts, which will enhance their skill sets and advance their careers.

In addition, learners have access to free guides on career paths, salaries, interview tips, and more to help them make more informed career decisions. The virtual nature of these programs provides aspirants with the advantage of learning anywhere and anytime and the benefit of exploring and learning in-demand skills without disrupting their current schedules.

Speaking on its new initiative Krishna Kumar , Founder and CEO, Simplilearn said, “We have launched this initiative to benefit millions of learners across the globe who may find it difficult to afford or access quality learning programs. It is our humble effort to democratize online skilling and help our learners to boost their careers and stay ahead of the curve.

The free programs are designed for anyone who wants to learn the latest digital skills. The programs being offered span data science, cyber security, project management & leadership, cloud computing, digital marketing, and much more.

Designed for all professionals, these free programs will help students and beginners, as well as experienced developers, engineers, managers, and executives. The curriculum is designed by renowned industry experts & course advisors like Ronald van Loon, Marc Weaver , Dean Pompilio , and Matt Bailey .

(Image Courtesy: www.content.techgig.com)