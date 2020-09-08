Shuvankar Pramanick Joins Columbia Asia Hospitals as CIO

Shuvankar Pramanick has joined Columbia Asia Hospitals Pvt. Ltd. as Chief Information Officer. He was previously working as CIO Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

Pramanick brings with him wealth of experience in healthcare IT considering his strong association with some of the leading hospitals in the country. Besides Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, he has also worked with Paras Healthcare as Group CIO, Fortis Healthcare as Head – IT and Asian Institute of Medical Sciences as CIO in the past.

Columbia Asia Hospitals Pvt. Ltd. is one of the first healthcare companies to enter India through 100% FDI route. Currently Columbia Asia operates seven multispecialty hospitals, one referral hospital and a clinic and has presence in Bangalore, Mysore, Kolkata, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Patiala and Pune.

Pramanick has over 21 years of experience and has worked on various digital transformation projects in healthcare during his career span. These include in the areas of AI/ML, process automation by using BOTs and process transformation in critical areas like ICU among others. He also has extensive experience in EMR and Clinical Data Analysis.