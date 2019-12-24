How does the tech industry fare as far as participation of women is concerned? This is a much-debated question these days. The answer seems to be in the negative. The technology industry has three times more male engineers than females.

“Women comprise 34% in the tech sector, with 53% of them dropping out mid-way,” said Sayantani Mukherjee Roy, VP & Managing Consultant at Archetype (Text100), while kick-starting a panel discussion among a group of women entrepreneurs and technologists. The event themed “Making Unconscious, Conscious” was organized in Mumbai by Micro Focus to deliberate on the various issues and challenges facing women in today’s day and age. The panel was moderated by Roy after the initial context setting by Saurabh Saxena, Country Director, Micro Focus.

“Women need to be strong in themselves and make the right choices. There is no short cut to success,” said Genefa Murphy, CMO, Micro Focus.

Talking about the urgency to improve the situation, Sunita Handa, Sr Vice President (Systems) at State Bank of India (SBI) was of the view that company culture has a significant role to play in the inclusion, development and retention of women.

Other women leaders from the domain of technology also shared their experiences and challenges.

“The ecosystem needs to come together to increase women’s participation and encourage them to get into science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) streams,” said Devyani Ozarde, Founder, Director, nxtnew.

Indrani Ghosh, Senior Brand Services Director at MullenLowe Lintas Group was of the opinion that corporates and educational institutes can work together to bridge the skill gap needed to retain women in technology, particularly in view of the fact that they tend to fall off during the middle of their careers. She also talked about what can be done to ameliorate the situation and make it favourable for women.

Several prominent women leaders participated in the panel discussion, including Vaishali Soali Nambiar, Market Delivery lead, CitiusTech; Devika Nayyar, Regional Manager – West, Hewlett Packard Enterprise; Ritu Thakkar, IT Head Processes & QA, Vakrangee Limited; Monika Chourasia, SVP & Head of IT Operations at Vodafone; Dr. Priyanka Singh, Data Scientist; Parveen Sheikh, Micro Focus India and Almitra Karnik, Head of Marketing – CleverTap. They emphasised on how diversity in the tech workforce is essential to meet the talent requirements of the modern world.

Giving the panel discussion an experiential aspect, the participants shared their personal experiences and anecdotes on how they made it to the top and the challenges they faced during their respective journeys. They also discussed the various dos and don’ts for women in the field of technology and how they can overcome the challenges facing them.