SenRa Launched Ginger, a Low-Cost Analytics Platform to Manage IoT Devices

SenRa, a PAN India Low-Power Wide-Area Networks (LPWANs) provider for long range-based (LoRa based) IoT applications, has announced the release of a new low-cost IoT analytics platform, Ginjer.

With the availability of Ginjer, SenRa is now able to provide customers with true end-to-end IoT solution offerings while still ensuring a very competitive price.

This move marks the beginning of SenRa’s global market entry by extending their Software as a Service (SaaS) offerings outside of their current focused market, India. The Ginjer IoT Analytics Platform introduces a new low cost approach in deploying IoT solutions while still keeping the quality, scalability, and reliability of SenRa services intact.

In a recent report by IoT Analytics, the IoT Platform market is expected to reach $22.3 billion USD by 2023. Driving factor of the fairly new market segment is the need for scalable and reliable services that connect the virtual world with reality, where sensors and people can understand each other leveraging a common platform and provide benefit in this symbiotic relationship.

“We are really excited about the announcement of Ginjer. Our team has worked real hard to solve core problems companies face when selecting an IoT platform for their projects.” said Ali Hosseini, Chief Executive Officer of SenRa. He says “Companies are looking for IoT platforms to be affordable and still have powerful reporting tools, data visualization capabilities, and device management capabilities. Ginjer does that and more.”

Leveraging Ginjer, SenRa is able to provide end-to-end solutions to customers such as uPark, a LoRaWAN based smart parking solution, and CleanBin, the first of its kind LoRaWAN based smart bin solution in India. Both solutions have already been deployed in smart city and smart campus projects. Ginjer is also agnostic to the communication protocol providing customers the ability to leverage SenRa’s IoT platform with or without SenRa’s network services.

“Ginjer marks our foray into secure IoT Application Enablement Platform with features like customizable device clusters, report generation, user access and license management” said Kush Mishra, CTO, SenRa. “ We believe that Ginjer, coupled with our Network services will tremendously boost the overall value of our offerings”

The company is a contributing member of the LoRa Alliance, is a PAN India Low Power Wide Area Network Provider(LPWAN) specifically LoRaWAN, for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine to Machine (M2M) solutions and applications. SenRa is currently deploying LPWANs throughout India. For projects which require secure, reliable, long distance communication at low cost. SenRa is working with global partners to deploy smart solutions across many IoT segments in India.

