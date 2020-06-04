SenRa Announces Online IoT Marketplace

SenRa, a pan-India LoRaWAN public network operator, has recently announced the launch of their new online IoT marketplace, Incana.

The online marketplace will host a variety of IoT devices, gateways and starter kits from their trusted partners. SenRa plans to use this platform to increase awareness of the growing IoT hardware ecosystem in India and abroad.

As per Statista, there will be 2.14 billion people worldwide buying goods and services online by 2021. SenRa’s timely launch of Incana will enable businesses and developers to conveniently and safely meet their digitalization goals.

Incana has been designed specially to cater to the needs of the IoT community eliminating the loss of time and money spent in search of reliable hardware. To ensure high quality products, SenRa and their partners work together to qualify the functionality and performance of hardware prior to making it available on their site.

Ali Hosseini, Chief Executive Officer, SenRa said, “Our platform is focused on providing an open experience with a variety of options and a place where users can shop knowing the purchases they make will work reliably.”

SenRa is currently deploying LPWANs throughout India for projects which require secure, reliable, long distance communication at low cost. SenRa is working with global partners to deploy smart solutions across many IoT segments in India.

(Image Courtesy: www.digitaledge.org)