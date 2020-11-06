Starting today, people across India will be able to send money through WhatsApp. This secure payment experience makes transferring money just as easy as sending a message. People can safely send money to a family member or share the cost of goods from a distance without having to exchange cash in person or going to a local bank.

WhatsApp designed our payments feature in partnership with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) using the Unified Payment Interface (UPI), an India-first, the real-time payment system that enables transactions with over 160 supported banks. To send money on WhatsApp in India, it’s necessary to have a bank account and debit card in India.

Payments on WhatsApp is now available for people on the latest version of the iPhone and Android app.

Read the full story on https://blog.whatsapp.com/send-payments-in-india-with-whatsapp

Image credit: https://blog.whatsapp.com/