Seagate Announces On-Demand Lyve Data Transfer Service  to Simplify Edge-to-Cloud Workflows

Seagate has launched Lyve Data Transfer Services with its fleet of Lyve Mobile data shuttles, arrays, and services, enabling businesses to move mass data quickly, securely, and simply from edge to private, public, or hybrid clouds.

The new Lyve Data Transfer Services on-demand, web-based purchasing model enables customers to pay only for what they need, when they need it.

Seagate’s Lyve Data Transfer Services solution consists of Lyve Mobile modular and scalable hardware, purpose-built for simple and secure mass-capacity edge data storage, lift-and-shift initiatives, and other data movement for the enterprise.

These products are cloud-vendor agnostic and can be integrated seamlessly with public or private cloud data centers and providers. Lyve Data Transfer Services are now available through Seagate’s web site; customers simply sign up for Seagate’s data transfer services via a flexible subscription that scales up or down to meet evolving storage needs.

Florian Baumann, chief technical officer of Automotive and AI at Dell, stated, “Moving hundreds of terabytes of data from a fleet of vehicles to the data center poses numerous challenges for our customers. Seagate’s Lyve Data Transfer Services offer a great solution by physically moving data. It’s a simple and scalable solution and fills a gap that our customers had in the data gravity process.”

“We have a remote production project called ‘The Ripple Effect’ in which we have a network bandwidth of only 35Mbit/sec, making it difficult to push 4K ARRI raw video footage through,” said Dane Brehm, production technologist & digital imaging technician of the Entertainment Technology Center.

“Lyve Data Transfer Services make it possible to transfer and move 4K production footage to our cloud data center at the end of each day, quickly ingesting and moving the data, saving us time and money.”

“With only a fraction of enterprise data being put to work due to economics and storage complexities, Seagate has simplified how mass capacity data is securely captured, aggregated, transported, and managed,” said Jeff Fochtman, senior vice president of marketing at Seagate Technology”.

