Savex Technologies Partners with Avaya OneCloud Communications Solutions

Savex Technologies has announced its partnership with Avaya. This alliance gives Savex technologies’ partner community access to Avaya’s broad portfolio of products and services ranging from workstream collaboration and customer and employee experience solutions. This also gives Avaya India & SAARC access to Savex’s extensive network of over 10,000 reseller partners.

With this agreement, Savex Technologies will also set foot in the customer experience and workstream collaboration industry. Avaya OneCloud a multicloud application ecosystem delivers effortless, seamless, and context-driven experiences across all touchpoints for customers and the employees who serve them.

Raunak Jagasia, Director Enterprise Business and Alliance at Savex Technologies Pvt Ltd said,”we appreciate Avaya’s customer focus and believe that our strategic relationship will enable us to help digitally transform India and create effortless multi experiences with technology for organizations and customers.”

Saurabh Naik, Director, Savex Technologies said “this partnership will enable us to provide Avaya OneCloud™ Solutions to our partner ecosystem to meet new and constantly changing customer expectations & create memorable experiences, ultimately supporting our mutual customers across the country.’’

Speaking about the collaboration, Vishal Agarwal, MD, Avaya India & SAARC said, “Avaya’s channel partner ecosystem plays a critical role in our business growth strategy. Our goal is to expand the Avaya ecosystem of partners especially as we have invested in expanded our presence and support to our customers in new cities across India.”

