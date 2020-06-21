SAP Announces New Capabilities to Help Companies Transform Data into Business Value

SAP has recently announced new capabilities, enhancements and further unification of the Business Technology Platform portfolio to help companies transform data into business value.

SAP’s Business Technology Platform enables developers and business users to access integrated, end-to-end services and tools to realize value along three critical areas of IT: data excellence, process integration and extensions. The announcement was made at the SAPPHIRE NOW Converge conference, being held online June 15–19, 2020.

SAP CTO and Executive Board member Juergen Mueller said we’ve added significant enhancements to every major component of our Business Technology Platform to help customers across all industries overcome obstacles stemming from ubiquity of data, complexity of IT and business volatility.”

Whether on premise, in the cloud, or in a hybrid landscape, SAP’s Business Technology Platform allows companies to:

Manage diverse data stores in real time with SAP HANA

Integrate and extend enterprise applications across any IT landscape using SAP Cloud Platform Integration Suite and SAP Cloud Platform Extension Suite

Analyze data for better planning and decision-making with the SAP Analytics Cloud and SAP Data Warehouse Cloud solutions

Continuously innovate their businesses with new intelligent technologies

Data Excellence

This year marks the 10-year anniversary of SAP HANA, which now has more than 32,400 customers. The latest version, SAP HANA 2.0 SPS 05, is planned for delivery at the end of June. It will support hybrid scenarios with the SAP HANA Cloud data platform and provide new capabilities, including the enhanced SAP HANA native storage extension for simplifying data management and lowering total cost of ownership.

According to IDC’s projection, SAP HANA customers will realize a 679 % average five-year return on investment. SAP HANA Cloud provides a powerful data management and analytics foundation for innovation solutions such as SAP Data Warehouse Cloud. It is now available on Amazon Web Services, in addition to Microsoft Azure, to provide greater flexibility and choice to customers moving to the cloud. SAP plans to have an open trial for SAP HANA Cloud for early July.

SAP Data Warehouse Cloud and SAP Analytics Cloud include an expansive lineup of prebuilt business content packages consisting of end-to-end business scenarios that answer key business and technical questions for companies looking to quickly gain insights from data. The latest update of SAP Data Warehouse Cloud includes business content centered on the retail industry. A rapidly growing ecosystem with hundreds of partners is expected to provide more prebuilt content and data connectors for SAP Data Warehouse Cloud on SAP App Center.

To help business users and analysts more easily create understandable data models using business terms, the new business layer function of SAP Data Warehouse Cloud is planned for release in the early third-quarter 2020. SAP Data Warehouse Cloud also will offer built-in and deeply integrated data flow functionality, allowing customers to select from a broad range of connectors for building highly scalable data integration processes to and from any data source.

To offer customers even more value and benefits, SAP has been integrating more products and functions. SAP Data Warehouse Cloud is more tightly integrated with SAP Analytics Cloud for a more unified data and analytics environment. This allows for a clear, accurate picture of all data for turning analytics into real business insight. The SAP BusinessObjects Business Intelligence 4.3 platform was just released on June 12, 2020, and is more tightly integrated with SAP Analytics Cloud for an easier transition to the cloud. Planning and predictive functionalities are further integrated in the latest update of SAP Analytics Cloud for faster, more powerful planning, and is currently available for a free trial.

Integration

With new, simplified pricing of SAP Cloud Platform Integration Suite, customers can benefit from value-based packaging and attractive pricing as well as simplified purchase and consumption of integration services. Customers can now sign up once to use all capabilities instead of going through licensing multiple services.

This offers them the flexibility to consume a service within the suite on demand at any point in time with streamlined, message-based metering. Further, SAP is delivering prebuilt integration packs between SAP applications with standard messages at no additional charge.

Extension

Workflow enhancements with SAP Cloud Platform Extension Suite and new live process content packages will help customers adapt and extend their business processes on the fly and in real time to meet changing demands and increase efficiency. Business process experts can now manage workflows on live running processes such as for capital expenditure approvals by using dedicated tooling to discover, configure and run application extensions, all without help from an IT department. This results in faster time to value and lower implementation costs.

(Images Courtessy:www.content-static.upwork.com)