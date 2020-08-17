Salesforce & CVS Health Combine COVID-19 Solutions Return to Work to Responsibly Reopen

Salesforce has recently announced a strategic relationship with CVS Health that will allow customers to use each company’s COVID-19 return to work and campus solutions together, as they transition employees and students back to worksite and campus locations. The offering will enable customers to use Salesforce Work.com workplace management capabilities, including wellness monitoring and manual contact tracing solutions, informed by CVS Health’s Return Ready, a flexible COVID-19 testing solution, to support comprehensive reopening strategies for customers and their stakeholders.

Both companies launched separate solutions to help organizations strengthen their response to COVID-19. Salesforce created Work.com, a suite of applications and advisory resources, to help businesses reopen their workplaces while prioritizing the health of their stakeholders. CVS Health launched Return Ready, providing organizations with the flexibility of choosing from multiple COVID-19 testing options—from testing with licensed professionals onsite at the workplace to testing at one of the more than 1,800 CVS Pharmacy COVID-19 drive-thru testing locations.

Troyen Brennan, M.D., M.P.H., Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health said “While there are a lot of COVID-19 tools hitting the market, the Work.com capabilities use the latest science and technology, and we believe together, with our Return Ready testing solution and clinical protocols, we can help our customers activate a comprehensive plan to return and maintain critical populations onsite.”

Complementary Services Enable Integrated Process

Salesforce and CVS Health are providing complementary return to work and campus solutions through a data and workflow model that can be integrated in one centralized place when enabled by customers using the Work.com Workplace Command Center. Customers that adopt the solutions provided by both companies:

Wellness Monitoring: Salesforce’s survey tool helps organizations monitor and assess their personnel’s health and wellness. When personnel are identified as eligible for testing, they will receive an email with additional information about how and where to complete testing.

COVID-19 Testing: CVS Health’s testing solution, guided by clinical consultation, allows organizations to develop a customized testing strategy by letting those organizations choose who, how and where to test individuals returning to worksite and campus locations; and integrates online test scheduling and testing results notification capabilities for enhanced user experience.

Reporting: COVID-19 test results that are sponsored by an organization will be shared with that organization by CVS Health, with authorization from the patient or patient’s representative, and with alerts for positive results and state and federal reporting of test results as required. Organizations can then view data securely in Salesforce Work.com to manage risk and assess an organization’s current reopening status in three key areas: personnel, spaces and policies.

Contact Tracing: When individuals have a positive test result, Salesforce’s manual contact tracing solution can facilitate notifications to those who may have been exposed and identify possible points of transmission, such as colleagues the individual may have come into contact with. Those exposed are notified and receive an email with additional information about how and where to complete testing, either onsite or at a CVS Pharmacy drive-thru testing location based on the organization’s own testing strategy.

Shift Management: Built directly into Work.com, organizations can monitor facility preparedness and manage shift schedules to determine how to safely adjust or resume business operations. Organizations can better balance workplace coverage and employee availability while creating new capacity models designed to help enable a safe return to work by adjusting office density.

Dr. Ashwini Zenooz, Chief Medical Officer at Salesforce said “Together, Salesforce and CVS Health are able to help organizations access solutions and services to help decrease the risks that individuals face as they transition back to their worksite and campus locations.”

(Image Courtesy:www.hospitalityandcateringnews.com)