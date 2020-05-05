Salesforce Announces Work.com to Help Businesses & Communities Safely Reopen

Salesforce has announced Work.com – new technology solutions and resources to help business and community leaders around the world reopen safely, re-skill employees and respond efficiently on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Work.com includes new solutions to accelerate private and public sector response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including employee wellness assessment; shift management; contact tracing; emergency response management; and grants and volunteer management. The Work.com Command Center brings all data streams together so that businesses and communities can make more informed decisions.

In addition, Work.com brings together the full power of health experts, business leaders and the Salesforce ecosystem in a resource center informed by the Business Roundtable and the University of California San Francisco (UCSF) with insights from business, health and government leaders as well as analysis and best.

Reopening in a New World

To support the initial response to COVID-19, Salesforce launched Salesforce Care, a suite of solutions free for 90-days designed to help businesses stabilize during the initial phase of the crisis. Now, as COVID-19 containment improves and the economy begins to restart, a more complicated recovery phase lies ahead.

Businesses and other organizations will need to stay apprised of, and adhere to, ever-changing local and federal guidelines along with new ways of planning, managing and monitoring employee and workforce readiness; facilities preparedness; and emergency management response.

· Work.com Command Center

is a single hub for leaders to get a 360-degree view of return-to-work readiness across locations, employees and visitors, make data-driven decisions, take action and communicate effectively. The command center allows organizations to bring together trusted data from internal applications and employee wellness surveys, create and disseminate important employee communications at scale, and surface public data through the Tableau COVID-19 data hub. Users can also add on MuleSoft to integrate additional data sources and Tableau for more custom data visualizations.

· Contact Tracing allows public and private sector leaders to manually trace health and relationship contacts in a safe and private manner, by collecting data from individuals who are infected or potentially exposed to an infectious disease and creating visual maps of contacts and locations to monitor potential interactions and outbreak.

· Emergency Response Management is a suite of products built in collaboration with Accenture that allows public health organizations, government agencies and the private sector to manage all types of emergencies, deliver care to those affected and allocate resources and services quickly. Public health institutions can protect communities from widespread impacts by enabling contact tracers to effectively record and understand data; quickly triage and evaluate patients; and provide ongoing engagement and monitoring. Government agencies can streamline emergency response operations and approvals, deploy resources and schedule emergency services.

· Employee Wellness allows leaders to gather the data needed to monitor and analyze employee and visitor health and wellness. Companies can create employee health surveys, monitor wellness trends and use data to make informed decisions on the return to work, all while keeping employee health information secure.

· Shift Management enables organizations to orchestrate the eventual return of employees to the office through shift management capabilities that can help reduce office density. In addition, organizations can avoid large groups in the office or elevators through spatial distance and scheduling breaks, including the management of third-party suppliers or vendor services.

· myTrailhead for Employees delivers content to help employees skill up on new ways of working with out-of-the-box training, learning and wellness programs. In addition, employers can ensure returning employees comply with new safety policies and have the information they need to succeed.

· Volunteer & Grants Management will help organizations fulfill their relief goals with flexible, scalable tools that streamline volunteer coordination and grant-making processes. Now any organization will be able to achieve mission success by matching the right volunteers to events and automating the grants lifecycle for greater impact.

Availablity:

These solutions will empower customers to build business continuity and risk management plans, adapt supply chains, manage employees and visitors on site and more.

Work.com Command Center and Shift Management are expected to be generally available in June 2020. Each is an add-on to Platform Starter with introductory pricing of $5 per user per month. Employee Wellness will be included with Work.com Command Center. Emergency Response Management, which includes Contact Tracing, will be generally available in the second half of May 2020. It is a suite of existing products, Health Cloud, Service Cloud, Lightning Scheduler, and Salesforce Maps, as well as a new product, Emergency Program Management. Emergency Program Management is an add-on to any Health Cloud or Service Cloud license in Enterprise Edition or above priced at $50 per user per month.

New Employee Learning and Well-being content on myTrailhead will be generally available in June 2020 and will be included with myTrailhead for Employees, which is priced at $25 per user per month.mages.propertycasualty360.com

(Image Courtesy: www. mages.propertycasualty360.com)