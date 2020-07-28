Salesforce Announced Global Expansion of Salesforce Order Management

Salesforce has recently announced the global expansion of Salesforce Order Management, extending its commerce, service and fulfillment capabilities to countries around the world with newly added support for local currencies, tax calculations and 35 languages.

Customers also expect full transparency, fast delivery and easy shopping over every part of the ordering experience-from when an order ships, its estimated time of arrival and real time status updates-to how it can be cancelled, exchanged or returned.

The ordering experience and the platform that’s powering it must be built around the customer, just like the experiences that are set up for customers before they click ‘buy’. However, many order management systems in the market today are fundamentally built around tracking and fulfilling sales orders, which forces businesses to have to integrate on average 39 different systems for customer service, finance, shipping,? and more, which can result in a disjointed, frustrating customer experience.

Unlocking Growth with Order Management in the New Normal

Salesforce Order Management unites commerce, fulfillment and customer service, allowing companies like Alice + Olivia, Crocs and Kathy Kuo, to provide hassle-free shopping experiences. Now, brands can scale order management globally and to new digital shopping channels with new capabilities, including:

Global support for languages, currencies and value-added tax (VAT) displays — With the enhanced Order Management, businesses can easily tap into new global markets while maintaining a cohesive view of all orders across regions through one platform. When an order comes in, Salesforce Order Management accurately tracks and reflects currencies, addresses, payment types, tax formats and more, localized to the region from where the order is received. Additionally, when customer service representatives or operations teams use Order Management, their user interface reflects their local timezone, date and number formats, and can be translated into any of the 35 languages, including right-to-left languages like Arabic and Hebrew.

Quick Start Commerce for Channels that open new ways for brands to digitally engage with and service customers — New Quick Start Commerce for Channels enables checkout capabilities in social channels and includes Order Management integration to help fulfill and service the orders. This means that customers can shop, checkout, track orders, connect with service agents and bots, and easily initiate cancellations, returns and exchanges, without ever having to leave the channel that they’re shopping from. Like previous Quick Start Commerce Solutions, managed services are included to help brands get up and running quickly without complex integrations.

Quickly Adapt to Changing Shopping Behaviors at Scale with Commerce Cloud

Salesforce Commerce Cloud empowers companies to create seamless unified online and offline shopping experiences for consumers and business buyers across all channels – mobile, social, web, and store. It equips brands with AI, headless commerce and content management capabilities, and is built on the Salesforce Platform with Service Cloud and Marketing Cloud integrations to provide businesses with the scalability, flexibility and 360-degree view of customer data needed to pivot quickly in the face of unprecedented events and consumer behaviors.

(Image Courtesy: www.trinamix.com)