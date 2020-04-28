Robots Deployed to Screen Patients & Healthcare Workers at Bengaluru Hospital

A leading private hospital in Bengaluru has deployed two robots to screen patients and protect healthcare warriors from coronavirus.

“The robots named ‘mitra’ interact with people using facial and speech recognition and screen them for Covid-19 symptoms like fever, cough and cold. They also protect healthcare warriors from being infected,” said spokesman of the Fortis Hospital.

The first robot screens visitors, including patients, doctors, nurses, paramedics and others, in the lounge

“The robotic screening is done in two phases. The first robot conducts basic screening, including temperature check, followed by some questions on symptoms of cough and cold.

“If the patients temperature is normal with no signs of cough and cold, the robots prints an entry pass, mentioning the screening results with his/her name and picture”, explained the hospital sources.

The second robot connects the patient with first robot’s screening results to the flu clinic where a doctor diagnosis him or her without physical contact.

“The high infection rate among health workers, the world over is hampering the efforts to tackle the pandemic, which has prompted us to consider the robotic screening”, said Fortis Zonal Director Manish Mattoo in a statement.

The robots screen the patient, attendees and the hospital staff to ensure that no one with virus symptoms enters the hospital without being screened.

With our OPDs (out-patient departments) resuming, chances of the virus transmission can also increase. The robots help us minimise the risk through human contact,” added Mattoo.

