Robotic Device Carebot Deployed to Assist Patients at India’s Covid19 Facility

These are indeed trying and unprecedented times as societies and governments across the globe grapple with the deadly corona virus which has infected millions and killed lakhs of people. Covid 19 has put extraordinary strain on the healthcare services. In this fight against the deadly contagion, hospitals and healthcare centres are at the forefront of the battle and social distancing is the norm. Working at close quarters with the disease, doctors, nurses and healthcare workers are at the highest risk of contracting infection. Thousands of healthcare workers have already been infected across the world. But how do healthcare providers deal with this problem? Technology can step in and be a boon in such cases. Let us find out what the Punjab Government has done to solve this problem.

The district administration of Amritsar has come up with a novel idea and relied on robotics, with the launch of a robotic device called CAREBOT. The remote controlled robotic device, which has the capability to deliver food, medicines and other utilities to the patients in the Covid Care Centre (CCC), helps in preventing any human contact. The robot is being used at Meritorius School in Amritsar and can keep doctors and other healthcare staff safe from coronavirus.

With a load-carrying capacity of around 40 to 45 kg, CAREBOT can rotate 360 degrees and has a range of 200 feet. The robot is helping minimize the staff’s interaction with the patients and thus stopping the spread of the corona virus infection among doctors and nurses. Another advantage is that the robots will cut down on the requirement of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits, which are a scant resource in these turbulent times.

With the growing sophistication of robotics, experts say that the present crisis will push for a greater role of such robots in the heathcare sector. Many of them believe that such robots could soon become a regular member of any hospital’s medical staff. They can additionally take on the duties such as taking a patient’s pulse and scanning vital signs, to reading case notes or even performing surgery!