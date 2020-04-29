RBL Bank’s Unique Cloud-Based Approach to Secure Work From Home During COVID-19

https://youtu.be/LWKUCaoUQvM

The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown up unforeseen challenges at businesses, sending all business continuity strategies that the CIOs had planned for a toss. In all this crisis, enabling employees to Work From Home (WFH) is the biggest challenge. It requires procuring, configuring and delivering computing devices for employees while ensuring that the security demands are being met. For banks this can be particularly daunting as they need to ensure continuity in banking services to customers while maintaining stringent security practices that meet regulatory compliance.

RBL Bank, one of India’s fastest growing private sector banks, decided to think differently from its peers by implementing a cloud-based approach to enable its employees to work remotely – a unique approach uncommon in regulated industries. The bank has implemented Amazon WorkSpaces to offer a managed, secure Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) solution to its staff, enabling it to offer a fully managed service remotely to employees. In fact, RBL Bank is one of the first banks to deploy this solution in India’s highly regulated BFSI industry.

Sankarson Banerjee, CIO, RBL Bank in a chat with Shipra Malhotra, Executive Editor, dynamicCIO, talks about what prompted him to go for a cloud-based approach as opposed to the conventional options. Sharing his experience, he gives details of how the solution is enabling the bank to ensure regular operations, employee productivity and collaboration in a secure manner amid the COVID-19 crisis.