Raymond Embarks on a Digital Transformation Journey to Improve Business Efficiencies

Raymond Group, India’s leading fashion and textile retailer is re-engineering its Lifestyle business. The company has embarked upon a digital transformation journey as a part of the larger program of Raymond Reimagined 3.0.

The company believes in building a robust digital backbone to bring about unparalleled innovation and accelerated business growth. In this process, the company trusted SAP S/4 HANA Fashion as a core enterprise solution for the entire value chain covering the manufacturing of fabric, garments and retail operations.

This will prove to be a unified platform that can upsurge business efficiencies to provide outstanding business values. Raymond strongly believes technology will help transform the business to a lifestyle experience company. Raymond is at the forefront in implementing all the modules of SAP S/4 HANA Fashion.

As a first step, the company has gone live with their garmenting operations based out of India and Ethiopia. A design thinking approach has been used to understand the unmet unarticulated needs of the stake holders.

“As part of ‘Raymond Reimagined’ vision, we have stayed invested in many future-ready technologies and cutting-edge IT platforms, SAP S/4 HANA Fashion being one of them. I am delighted that Raymond is one of the leading companies globally in the Textile & Apparel industry to deploy this fiber-to-fashion SAP S/4 HANA ERP platform.

This robust IT foundation enabling real time quality data and analytics across the business value chain will help us transcend in becoming an agile, nimble and highly responsive organisation,” said Sanjay Behl, CEO, Lifestyle, Raymond Ltd.

Raymond has partnered with SAP and PwC in this technology journey. Leveraging SAP platform, the company will be able to meet newer market challenges, seize upcoming opportunities, reimagine their business model, and finally engage end-customers in the most competitive experience.

“India is one of the largest and fastest growing markets for consumers who understand and want a digital experience. Raymond trusts technology to play an integral role in their digital transformation strategy,” said Pravin Pachagnula, Regional Director, SAP India. “By choosing SAP S/4 HANA Fashion as the core of its enterprise architecture, Raymond stays ahead of the curve to become a future-ready re-imagined lifestyle experience company in India. We at SAP India are delighted to collaborate with the brand in their journey to become an Intelligent Enterprise with a fortified digital core.”

“PwC is proud to partner with Raymond Lifestyle on this first of its kind prestigious project. Our human centric, outcome focused approach and deep capabilities in S/4 HANA helped us deliver a future ready solution on time in collaboration with the Raymond team. We are delighted to continue our journey with Raymond and are confident of delivering successful outcomes for the remaining phases as well,” said Aravind Ramamoorthy, Partner – Consulting, PwC India.

(Image Courtesy: www.moderndiplomacy.eu)