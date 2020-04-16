Qlik Makes It Easier for Every Customer to Benefit from Analytics in the Cloud

Qlik has announced new packaging and adoption programs, giving customers more choice and making it simpler, easier and more cost-effective to adopt analytics in the cloud. The new programs include new packaging of Qlik Sense Enterprise with SaaS only and Client-Managed options, plus a direct path for QlikView customers to adopt Qlik Sense Enterprise SaaS with the ability to host their QlikView documents in the cloud.

“Customers are eager to leverage the scale and cost efficiencies of analytics in the cloud, and at the same time leverage augmented and actionable analytics to turn insights into action,” said James Fisher, Chief Product Officer of Qlik. “With our latest Qlik Sense offering and our new Analytics Modernization Program, aimed directly at helping QlikView customers’ journey to the cloud, it’s easier than ever for every Qlik customer to adopt and leverage cloud-based analytics and benefit from new AI and cognitive technologies across their entire organization.”

In Q2 2020, Qlik customers can more easily align their Qlik analytics deployments with their overall IT strategies via two choices, SaaS or Client-Managed. Customers choosing Qlik Sense Enterprise SaaS will be able to deploy exclusively in Qlik’s cloud, reducing management burden and lowering their infrastructure costs.

Those choosing Qlik Sense Enterprise Client-Managed can deploy on-premise or in a private cloud based on their governance or data requirements. These customers will also have the option to license both to fully benefit from Qlik’s unique multi-cloud architecture.

QlikView customers will also benefit from expanded flexibility and choice with the debut of Qlik’s Analytics Modernization Program. This program gives QlikView customers a simple path to confidently adopt Qlik Sense at their pace without disruption to their QlikView operations.

The Analytics Modernization Program delivers QlikView customers:

Expanded access to modern BI capabilities enabled through Qlik Sense, such as governed self-service and augmented intelligence capabilities.

Ability to leverage existing QlikView investment and avoid re-development costs and disruption on the path to adopting modern cloud analytics at their own pace.

Lower total cost of ownership of Qlik by deploying on SaaS and automating license management and entitlements.

Doug Henschen, VP and Principal Analyst, Constellation Research said “By providing these new options to move analytical workloads to the cloud as quickly and easily as possible, Qlik is responding to growing customer expectations and where we see the industry headed.”

Customers will also benefit from a variety of new features in the April Qlik Sense release aimed at helping them expand analytics adoption through the cloud.

New elements include eight new visualization and dashboarding enhancements, chart sharing and notifications directly within the management console, and improved data file management and data connections for data flow into individual Qlik Sense workflows.

(Image Courtesy: www.tibco.com)