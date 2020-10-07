Puneet Kaur Kohli Joins Universal Sompo General Insurance as CTO

Leading CIO and technology leader, Puneet Kaur Kohli has joined Universal Sompo General Insurance Co. Ltd. as Chief Technology Officer. She was CIO and CTO of Manappuram Finance Ltd. until recently.

Universal Sompo is a joint venture of Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Karnataka Bank Limited, Dabur Investments and Sompo Japan Insurance Inc.

The company will gain from Kohli’s rich experience in the financial services domain, which includes stint with Bajaj Capital besides Manappuram Finance. She was associated with Manappuram for almost three years and was responsible for supporting the entire group’s business objectives in terms of technologies, digital, IT policy, ensuring development of IT infrastructure and services. She also worked extensively on driving digital transformation across the end-to-end value chain to shift the capabilities, enabling Manappuram to run as the top performing fintech company in NBFC Segment.

With over 25 years of experience, Kohli is counted among the top women leaders in the Indian tech industry. She has worked globally with some of the leading companies like Motorola, Reliance, Duncans, Carrier Aircon, UK Land Investments, Bharti Airtel Limited, Soma Networks and Motoricity (AT&T).

Kohli is known in the industry for her knack for creation of annual and long term strategic IT roadmap with focus on generating new revenue streams through innovation and intelligence. She is also a leading security evangelist.