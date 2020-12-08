Puneesh Lamba Joins Shahi Exports as CTO

Puneesh Lamba has joined Shahi Exports as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for all businesses in the Group and report directly to their Board of Directors.

Shahi export was established in 1974 by Mrs Sarla Ahuja and has grown to become India’s largest apparel-08 manufacturer. The group operates 65 factories, 3 processing mills across 9 states and over 100,000 employees, including 67,000 women are presently working.

Puneesh was previously serving as VP and Group CIO for 5 yrs at CK Birla Group prior to joining Shahi Exports. He was responsible for digital and IT transformation strategy for all group companies and has an experience of over 27 years in IT management and was responsible for deploying various IT and digital transformation strategies.

Puneesh holds a degree of Engineering from CR State College engineering, management and leadership from Institutions like Harvard Business School, IIM Ahmedabad, Kellogg School of Management and Dale Carnegie.

He also served in various leadership roles previously as Head IT and Head enterprise application in various other companies as BILT, Punj Loyd and GE Capital etc.

Puneesh will be responsible for the company’s digital transformation and technology driven innovation for business growth and manage technology for organizational growth.

We wish Puneesh all the best for all his future endeavors.