Public Cloud Deployment Could Add $100 bn to India’s GDP,Create 2.4L Jobs by 2023: Study

Google Cloud and Boston Consulting Group have jointly released research mentioning that India continues to present potential for speedy development in public cloud. Projected growth at a CAGR of 25% from US$3 billion in 2018 to US$8 billion in 2023, public cloud deployments in India have the potential to contribute roughly US$100 billion in GDP cumulatively from 2019 to 2023 in accordance to the research.

The research added, when annualized, that is equal to 0.6% of GDP and 15% of the GDP impression of the IT trade and 25% of the textile trade in India that are each key industries in India.

According to the report, the enterprise efficiencies and development ensuing from public cloud deployments even have the potential to lead to up to 240,000 jobs and impression 743,000 jobs by means of second order results from 2019 to 2023.

Of the 240,000 direct jobs, round 157,000 can be in digital and technology-related roles akin to knowledge scientists, product managers, engineering, design, person expertise and infrastructure administration jobs with cloud service suppliers, IT service suppliers and throughout trade verticals. Another 83,000 direct roles can be associated to core enterprise capabilities (advertising, finance, operations and so forth.) throughout trade verticals, mentioned the research.

“We have seen first hand the incredible progress that’s possible when companies and countries embrace a cloud-first future. We’re working with higher education institutions and customers to train cloud-native engineers at an aggressive rate and broadening access to training and certification to help groom a pool of cloud-ready talent to help Indian businesses grow and scale with the cloud,” mentioned Rick Harshman, managing director of Google Cloud in Asia Pacific.

India’s digital-native companies and media and leisure firms are the most important drivers of public cloud adoption according to research. Additionally retail and gaming companies are exploring alternatives to digitize and develop capabilities in synthetic intelligence and machine studying enabled by the general public cloud.

Manufacturers and financial organizations are also embracing public cloud adoption. The research was conducted with specialists and senior stakeholders throughout trade verticals and a survey of 1,000+ IT resolution makers throughout the Asia Pacific area together with India. Sectors surveyed included web start-ups, banking and monetary providers, retail, media and gaming, public sector and manufacturing.

(Image Courtesy: www.lynda.com)