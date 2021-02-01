PTC’s Kalyan Sridhar on Mainstream AR/VR Use Cases Emerging Across Industries

Today the social distancing norms have become the way of life amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and we expect it to stay that way for at least some time to come. This is fundamentally changing the way businesses interact with their customers, partners and other stakeholders. In such a scenario, technologies like Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality (AR/VR) present can help provide a viable alternative to physical contact to support the changing market dynamics.

Kalyan Sridhar, SVP & Country Manager – India, PTC in conversation with Shipra Malhotra, Executive Editor, dynamicCIO talks about how COVID-19 is propelling the demand for AR/VR among Indian enterprises. Watch the interview as he discusses and shares insights on AR/VR use cases across industries that are becoming mainstream.