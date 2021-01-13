Pradipt Kapoor Joins Bharti Airtel as CIO & BT Appoints Harmeen Mehta as Head of New Digital Unit

Bharti Airtel Ltd recently appointed Pradipt Kapoor as chief information officer (CIO). Kapoor will replace Harmeen Mehta who drove Airtel’s collaboration with Amazon Web Services, among others, under its enterprise segment.

Kapoor will lead Airtel’s engineering strategy and be a key player for its digital space, the company said in a statement. He will also be a part of the board of directors and report to managing director and chief executive Gopal Vittal.

Kapoor was the global head of products and solutions engineering at A.P. Moller-Maersk. He spent over a decade at Sita Inc. in the UK running products engineering. Kapoor is an accomplished engineering leader and believes in creating value by enabling technology that is focused on outcomes.

Welcoming Pradipt to Airtel, Gopal Vittal said: “Airtel has always been a magnet for top global talent and we are delighted to have Pradipt on board. He is an accomplished engineering leader and believes in creating value by enabling technology that is focused on outcomes. I am confident his experience will add immense value to Airtel’s digital vision. I wish him the very best.”

On the other hand BT has announced the creation of a new technology unit named Digital and Harmeen Mehta will lead its digital innovation unit. Product strategy, business transformation, data and AI, currently in Strategy and Transformation, will form part of the new Digital unit.

The new unit will focus on the development and rapid delivery of innovative products, platforms and services in key areas such as healthcare and data.

Mehta will work closely with Philip, the Board, the Chief Technology Officer and BT’s customer facing units to drive the company’s digital transformation.

The new Digital unit will include accountability for IT, digital innovation, BT-wide business transformation and data and product strategy. BT also announced a non-executive Technology Advisory Board to provide insight, provocation and external perspective to the Executive Committee on emerging technologies, market and societal trends.

The TAB will consist of industry experts, meeting three times a year, to provide thought leadership on the development of propositions and identify opportunities in the portfolio for future consideration.

We wish both Harmeen Mehta and Pradipt Kapoor good luck and best wishes for their new beginning .

(Image Courtesy: www.boardeffect.com)