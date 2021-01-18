Powering 500 mn Customer Engagements Every Month: MoEngage’s Cloud Story

Founded in 2014, MoEngage helps B2C brands improve customer engagement, retention, and loyalty. Despite being one of the youngest players in the customer engagement space, MoEngage now sends over 50 billion messages to 500 million end consumers each month and counts companies such as Nestle, Samsung, Deutsche Telekom, and Flipkart among its customers globally. Helping the company on these numbers is cloud.

Yashwanth Kumar, CTO & Co-Founder, MoEngage in conversation with Shipra Malhotra, Executive Editor, Grey Head Media talks about how tapping into AWS cloud helped MoEngage scale rapidly as well as power personalized customer engagements. Using AWS machine learning (ML) services such as Amazon Personalize, MoEngage helps brands analyze consumer behavior, segment users, and automate personal and highly timed messages at scale. For example, MoEngage helped Tokopedia, an Indonesian e-commerce company, engage customers during Tokopedia’s monthly shopping festival by sending 1 million personalized messages per minute during peak hours through its shopping app. This resulted in thousands of purchases every minute.

Watch this interview as he talks about the evolving customer engagement trends post COVID-19 and the future of customer experience.