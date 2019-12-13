https://youtu.be/JgwYGe9ZuvM

“Just as people no longer say they live in the “age of electricity,” the days of calling something digital to insinuate that it is new and innovative are numbered,” states the Accenture Technology Vision 2019 report.

As it announces dawning of the post-digital era, the report highlights how businesses are seeking new ways to differentiate themselves moving into the post-digital era.

Pietro Pieretti, Senior Managing Director and Lead for AAPAC Products Technology Consulting, Accenture talks to dynamicCIO about what will make businesses successful in the post-digital era.