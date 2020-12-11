Organizations to Invest & Up The Usage of AI to Address Current Business Needs: PWC

The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of advanced analytics and AI around the world study by PwC India titled, ‘AI: An opportunity amidst a crisis’. The primary objective of the India-based study was to understand the awareness, adoption and impact of AI in the post COVID-19 landscape.

India noted the highest increase in the use of AI as compared to major economies (the US, UK and Japan), with over 70% Indian enterprises having implemented AI in some form in one or more functional areas compared to around 62% last year. The report also highlights that there is increased importance of AI in driving revenues, optimising costs or managing risks.

The survey findings say that optimism with regard to AI has gone up significantly from 72% to 92%, and 45% of Indian organisations have increased the use of AI post Covid-19. Further, 94% of the respondents claim they have either implemented or are planning to implement AI in their organisations.

AI adoption trends:

The increased adoption of AI can be attributed to the following factors:

Post COVID-19, AI-enabled use cases like contactless selling and delivery have gained traction due to changes in buying behaviour. As organisations are reopening their manufacturing and office locations, AI-enabled tools are helping them enforce best practices from a health and safety perspective. The remote workforce is relying more on AI-enabled digital assistants to do their work without loss of productivity. As past knowledge and experience may fail to provide the right insights in these times of disruption, organisations are increasingly making decisions based on current data using AI-enabled predictive and prescriptive tools. To reduce cost of doing business, combat disruption and become future ready, organisations are adopting AI-based digital twins and synthetic data. This is also enabling them to build resilient ecosystems (e.g. supply chain and operations).

Sudipta Ghosh, Partner and Leader- Data and Analytics, PwC India said, AI is now regarded as a key enabler for organisations to repair (emerge from the present crisis), rethink (plan for transformation) and reconfigure (make fundamental changes to the operating model for lasting competitive advantage).

Nature of the study: PwC conducted comprehensive interviews between August and September 2020, eliciting more than 200 responses from CXOs and decision makers across the Indian market. Around the same time (September–October 2020), PwC conducted a larger online global survey that attracted 670 responses from businesses across the world.

Industries such as financial services, healthcare and pharma, industrial products, retail and consumer, telecom, media and technology, travel and hospitality; and business functions such as customer service, finance and tax, human resources, IT and cyber security, manufacturing and operations, research and development, risk, legal and compliance, sales and marketing, supply chain and logistics.

(Image Courtesy: www.spectrum.ieee.org)