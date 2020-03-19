Organisations With Legacy Infrastructure are Moving Their Workloads to Cloud Says Amit Gupta, Co-founder & CEO at Rapyder

While working in a modern day enterprise, one is aware of the positive impact that private cloud migrations and digital transformation solutions have. Managing and administering these cloud operations requires technical expertise, huge long-term investments in infrastructure, software, and staff. The most viable option, therefore, is to employ a trusted Managed IT Services Provider (MSP) to manage your cloud platforms, applications and tools.

Rapyder is a next generation Managed Cloud Services company and provides solutions and tools to empower customer teams to focus on the latter’s revenue generation tasks core to their organization. Rapyder forsees the technological requirement of business houses and build soultions for them. Also assists customers to take data-driven decisions, thereby optimizing costs and improving compliance.

DyanmicCIO speaks to Amit Gupta, Co founder and CEO at Rapyder, to understand how the company is working with leading organizations across industries for smooth cloud migration and digital transformation ensuring high profitability and experience for customers.

DynamicCIO: Give a brief on Rapyder Cloud Solutions, it’s origin and its growth so far. What are your key service offerings?

Rapyder Cloud Solutions is a cloudtech consulting company and an advanced consulting partner for Amazon Web Services which came into existence in 2017. Rapyder specializes in cloud migration and digital transformation with head office in Bengaluru and offices in New Delhi and Mumbai.

Rapyder has high level cloud competencies with service offerings across cloud computing adoption, migration and overall digital transformation for organizations, thereby ensuring high profitability and experience for end customers.

The company has earned significant credits and achieved several AWS competencies to be an emerging leader in the space. With a total of over 50 certifications, Rapyder enjoys the status of being an AWS DevOps Competency Partner and AWS Well-Architected Partner. It is an ISO/IEC 27001-2013 certified organization and recently achieved AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency.The team has experts and all engineers employed at Rapyder are AWS certified to assist customers in taking data-driven decisions leading to optimizing costs, improving compliance and reducing risks. Its Enterprise Managed Services include rapid on-boarding, run-the-business services; optimize customers’ applications, round-the-clock support along with real-time monitoring, regular reviews and audits.

Cloudzatic, the product offering from the company addresses issues on cloud infrastructure in real time, provides solutions to multiple cloud challenges, such as, Cost Analysis, Cost Optimization and Cost Tracing. With more than 500 best practices, rules configured, ensuring the Cloud Infrastructure is in strict adherence with industry standard compliances and alerts upon security violations.

DynamicCIO: While the momentum towards cloud is unstoppable, many large companies are still resistant to the idea of becoming cloud native. How do you see the growth? Are companies with legacy infrastructure also moving their workloads on cloud and how?

In the present competitive environment many large enterprises are switching to cloud in order to grow their businesses faster, save costs, provide better scalability and flexibility. Many organizations with legacy infrastructure are certainly moving their workloads to cloud to enjoy the agility, scale and pay-per-use billing that are offered by cloud service providers. Organizations are showing a substantial increase in favor of digitalization and cloud computing.

However several established organizations are quite satisfied with their already proven success model with both legacy and different generation technology systems and do not see the need to move to cloud. There are many strong reasons to that and list includes lack of relevant cloud computing tech skills, employees not trained in cloud technologies and not cloud savvy. This also includes the fear of cloud security and too many vendors having different standards and privacy issues which is perceived as threat.

A measured and systematic approach should be taken for a successful cloud infrastructure migration, while a thorough assessment of the state of legacy systems is to be considered. Different solutions require different cloud platforms, where each application is taken on the most suitable platform and managed in a hybrid cloud environment.

A holistic approach is required in different phases of cloud migration where decisions needs to be taken which legacy platform to be migrated to cloud and those that can remain on premise. Consideration should be given to applications that can be replaced with a SaaS (Software as a Service), apps that can be shifted with cloud migration tools and rest that can be developed entirely on the cloud itself.

The value of each legacy business application should be assessed based on the benefit it will bring to the organization while rolling out cloud computing solutions. Cloud computing also helps to reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) as it eliminates the need to invest in huge capital, instead leverage the pay-as-you-go model.

DynamicCIO: What difference do you see in cloud adoption in smaller, startup type companies and companies that have a lot of workloads in their private data Centers?

Cloud computing is very suitable for start-ups and small businesses too, as it provides access to business data and applications, anytime from anywhere. The cost of hosting servers in-house, deploying specialists for managing and maintaining back-ups and the space occupied by hardware can be saved to a large extent. This agility obtained is very advantageous for growth of start-ups and small businesses.

However, not everyone is jumping on the bandwagon too soon, as for many organizations cloud security is still perceived as an issue.

Although big cloud providers offer robust security measures in place to protect customers’ data, some industries that require advanced security for their data, opt for private data centres which can provide the additional level of security. It is entirely a business call to opt for a private cloud or data centre deployment depending on the workloads in addition to the costs and compliance.

DynamicCIO: Technology companies like AWS are introducing users to Next-gen Managed Services models which means new self service capabilities and full stack application support. How is this different than traditional managed services and what are the key advantages?

In a cloud managed service scenario, ongoing management of the infrastructure is provided by a partner as the organization can focus on the applications thereby reducing the overhead expenses and operational risks.

In a Traditional Managed Services provider model, the business is fully relying on the vendor for Access, Security, Continuity, Patch Management and has limited flexibility.

AWS’s next gen service models are providing further opportunity for the Partners (managed service providers) to help raise the latter’s bar. AWS focuses only on managing infrastructure operations, whereas the partners provide high value services for the end customers, by implementing a strategy with high returns on investment.

The next gen managed service model has self-service capabilities, full stack application support and driven by automation and DevOps processes. It operates on a model where responsibilities are shared, providing the security and the nex-gen MSP provides customer-centric solutions that are fully automated.

Thus, Next Generation AWS MSPs are providing more self-service opportunities to organizations to enhance the latter’s agility, become more cost-effective, ensure smooth infrastructure operations. The customer now has the freedom to change something if it is not working making the platform more flexible and elastic.

DynamicCIO: Discuss some use cases where you have helped companies use these next gen managed services.

Tix Technologies is one case where Rapyder has helped, using the next gen managed services. Australia based TIX wanted to make live events affordable and more accessible and launched Lasttix, a destination to find discount ticket offers. The TIX app was launched which identifies the best ticket prices. TIX operates in 4 countries with over 1.6 million members.

Rapyder helped TIX to migrate the latter’s application on AWS cloud, thereby providing it with a flexible and scalable environment.

Rapyder helped TIX to regularly look at new services and features launched by AWS

Helped TIX to reduce the GTM by managing the CI/CD for the customer

Proactively monitored the infrastructure and application of the customer and took action in case of anomaly

Supported in the use of security services, like parameter store, secrets, GuardDuty, Config

Leveraged Cloudzatic to look around all 5 pillars of well architected framework

Helped optimize the AWS cost on a continuous basis and launched Lasttix brand, a destination to find discounted ticket offers.

DynamicCIO: How do you see the future for cloud in India? Will hybrid cloud be a norm in foreseeable future?

As we witness disruptive technologies playing a key role in the industry, virtual IT systems hosted on a cloud are replacing the physical IT infrastructure at a fast pace. Organizations across the globe are adopting cloud and India is no different.

Cloud computing is evolving to a scalable and essential service today, and 80% of workload across industries are being run on cloud, with significant RoI on its adoption. Operating and maintenance costs have reduced significantly and flexibility exists now with reduction in data loss. Organizations of all sizes are investing heavily in cloud innovation.

But public cloud cannot be leveraged every time due to privacy concerns and every organization will demand demand the flexibility to migrate to cloud technology whenever the need arises.

The perfect solution is a hybrid cloud environment that connects a mix of public cloud, private cloud and on-premises IT infrastructure to suit the different needs of an organization at different times.

This hybrid strategy supports different projects that require various solutions offers greater flexibility and better deployment options. There is no doubt, cloud computing is here to stay, resulting in high growth, both in business and career opportunities.