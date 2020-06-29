Oracle Ups Investment in India, Opens Second Cloud Region in Hyderabad

Oracle today announced its second Cloud region in Hyderabad to support burgeoning customer demand for enterprise cloud services in India. The opening is part of Oracle’s global plans to operate 36 second generation Cloud regions by the end of 2020.

Now, Indian customers and partners will have access to all Oracle Cloud services, including Oracle Autonomous Database and Oracle Autonomous Linux, as well as Oracle Cloud Applications, to unlock innovation and drive business growth.

The opening follows the launch of its Mumbai Cloud region in 2019, making India Oracle’s latest country with multiple cloud regions available and capability to effectively meet increasing demand for secure and stable enterprise cloud services.

Oracle will provide enterprise customers in India better performance, pricing, and security based on its second generation Cloud. With this launch, India joins the US, Canada, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and the European Union in having multiple Oracle Cloud regions that facilitate enterprise-class disaster recovery strategies.

Garrett Ilg, Executive Vice President, Japan and Asia Pacific, Oracle said “With Oracle opening dual cloud regions in Australia, Japan, Korea and now India, we are further renewing our commitment to support growth in the new decade.”

Oracle’s unique dual region strategy enables customers to deploy resilient applications in multiple independent cloud regions for disaster recovery – without having sensitive data leave the country, thereby complying with regulatory requirements around data sovereignty as well as operational issues associated with operating in multiple countries.

“A large number of Indian organizations are looking to change growth orbits with greater focus on cloud-led innovation. With two Oracle Cloud regions live in India, we’re fully geared to support our 15000 plus customers in their innovation journey, with adequate support by nearly 1000 specialized Oracle partners,” said Shailender Kumar, Regional Managing Director, Oracle India.

Indian Customers and Partners Welcome the New Oracle Cloud Region in Hyderabad

Large and midsize organizations across India are using Oracle Cloud to run their mission-critical workloads.

“Manappuram is helping several customers realize their near-term aspirations, empowering many people with an on-ramp for upward mobility. Underpinning our business is modern technology, which allows us to serve customers better, faster and more efficiently. To make our organization more robust and support our next growth curve, we wanted to run our business on a secure, modern cloud platform. After much consideration, we decided to go with Oracle’s second generation Cloud for their enterprise-grade features – primarily topnotch security and extreme performance capabilities.

With Oracle Cloud, we’ll gain 2X-3X performance improvements over the next 5 years vis-à-vis our current IT setup, while also unlocking 30-40 percent additional cost savings,” said Raveendrababu B N, Executive Director, Manappuram Finance Limited, one of India’s top NBFCs.

“We support over 5000 financial institutions, aiding millions of lending decisions every month. To accelerate innovation, improve agility and better support the business, we were looking for a robust, modern, enterprise-grade cloud solution that guarantees high performance and superior security. We chose Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to run our production workloads, and for our disaster recovery requirements. We expect to gain at least 3X improvement in performance vis-à-vis our current IT setup, along with 30% additional cost savings in the next 3 years,” said Pinkesh Ambavat, CIO, CRIF India, a leading credit bureau in India.

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle’s partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle’s products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle’s growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity.

Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud.

